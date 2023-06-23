Best of Milan Fashion Week SS 24 Man

A model wears a creation as part of Jeffrey Loverboy’s Spring Summer 2024 men’s collection shown in Milan, Italy, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Last week, the fashion capital, Milan, presented its Spring-Summer 2024 collections. Wardrobe efficiency has been the key element this season in menswear. Diving into the idea of ​​collections that offer diversity asmain element that combines several self-proclaimed choices into a few parts. This season featured a simple and deceptive texture that conveyed the fluidity yes in a calm and luxurious way as well as the richness and freedom of prints and colors. A set of clothes could be worn in an infinite number of suggested ways. revival of shorts in formal, casual, and cargo pockets will change your mind boys if you’re not a huge fan of wearing shorts. Still, the layering of sheer cotton swabs and summer fabrics took over, paired with oversized tops and bottoms. Cozy clothes, silver junks, scarves or sliders with cool socks catered for cool kids with laid-back taste, while soft elongated single cuts in blue, beige, white, sand and natural tones provided the completion chromatic to formal men’s executive categories. The fluid architecture of clothing around the male body was finally overwhelming… this season when luxury brands offered absolute freedom of silhouettes. 22 physical shows and 5 digital shows, as well as 36 presentations and 16 events enlivened the week in Milan with the fashion community.Formal Men’s Clothing CategoryValentino continued its commitment to environmental and social responsibility, activities associated with a donation to the University of Milan to support the right to education, Conscious reuse of the fashion showcreation and partnership with Spazio Meta, a Milanese company offering recovery and resale services for installation materials, planting of a native oak tree in the Porta Venezia Public Garden. The collection dropped Uber’s cool dopamine hues in accessories paired with white, brown and black semi-formal outfits with cool summer silhouettes.

Billionaire Unveiled Mens SS24 in plaid suits with slim fit Italian trousers, Tuscan yellow, tomato red all shades of brown leather jackets. Phillip Plein walking for this brand was the biggest surprise we witnessed on day one. 1017 Alyx 9sm has found the right fluidity balance. Msgm is rooted in simple structured clothing. Dolce & Gabbana has raised the bar in formal outfits that are both glamorous and streamlined. Emporio Armani refined to the core by adapting to times and environments, this season he has kept the timeless style with the endurance of current revolutions. A metaphor for the Emporio Armani collection is nothing but perfection as always.

Jordanluca discovered the elevation of his creativity during this season but Magliano made it a cocktail of creativity in major experiences losing his signature in the process. Prada This is where we put our money one more year, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons offer the absolute freedom of the body, expressed through the foundation of the clothes that dress it. Fluidity mixed with recycling materials to be thrown into the best archives of silhouettes sharpened by what would be appreciated by Gen-Z.

What is missing ? Almost nothing guys. Yet Etro this season has abandoned the 16th-century repertoire filled with allegorical images depicting virtues, qualities and vices. They’ve managed to pull together a lot of acts through their outfits and they’re simply clothing that communicates. Zegna and Giorgio Armani have stayed strong in their DNA in the most spring-summer way possible. Brands like Carnet-Archive, Gamd Note, Uni Form and Maragno remained neutral, their collection being the best in terms of simplicity and being able to be used in multiple ways.

Cool laid back and cashy

An alumnus of Instituto Marangoni on a quest for an Indian fashion label, Dhruv Kapoor has put together his creative shapings this season with a collection of relaxed casual wear. Prints on cotton shirts combined with cargos and loafers with socks, he ditched a laid-back bohemian line with funky junk food for guys. 44 Label Group presented its new edition with hoodies over shorts and Digi knit prints, guys’ co-ords with matching overcoats, crossbody bags and graffiti slogans where comfort and multiple uses remained currents. Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY released a line that will be popular in gender-fluid fashion alongside Jw Anderson and Simon Cracker

along with Andersson Bell opted for dopamine spring bringing out their fun in clothes.

Dsquared2 launched D2naughty, the new collection line allowing boys to have fun with clothes. Pink and reds played with denim and prints while cropped T-shirts under jackets and caps and sheer sequenced ganjis with crystals on sweaters let the brand loose this season.

Right now, there’s no greater vein of gold in youth-focused fashion than Y2K and gender-neutral clothing. Milan Fashion Week served the need if an era and brands succeeded in influencing trends so vast that you might wonder why the shuffling of old archives could be so twisted. However, 90s nostalgia will be the driving force at least for this coming year. Choosing to wear and repeat or choosing to adapt and reissue these pieces is not going to change the story all at once. But they surely accept the change of weather to blend into the notion of One Love.