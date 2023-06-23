6 dapper celebrities at Men’s Fashion Week in Paris and Milan – Emirates Woman





Hollywood men bring the heat to the streets of Milan and Paris, balancing the rain and gloom that June otherwise brings. Even before Pharrell Williams’ big and bold debut for Louis Vuitton in Paris, where Jay Z, Maluma and A$AP Rocky graced the front row, glamorous world celebs were spotted making some solid sartorial choices during Men’s Fashion Week in the other fashion capital. kissing kiosk famous boys took over Milan last week. While the Taylor Zakher Perez arrived at the Prada show in a classic tank top and head-turning green pants, Jacob Eloradi took the Pedro Pascal route and opted for cropped shorts for Valentino. The message is clear: men are no longer left behind in fashion, figuratively and literally. Capturing Zegna in his true understated panache, Chris Pine and Andrew Garfield looked suave in ensembles that screamed understated luxury. In case you missed it, here are all the Hollywood idols and musical wonders we spotted in Milan and Paris this month. Jacob Eloradi THE Euphoria The star attended Valentino’s menswear presentation in Milan in a head-to-toe Valentino look. Classic black leather jacket, layered over a white shirt, paired with hot shorts, a skinny tie and a pair of fashion-forward boots. Taylor Zakher Perez Taylor kept things easy in an iconic Prada tank top with the legendary brand’s logo emblazoned on it. The green pants stole the show as the pop of color added a fun element to her look. Jared Leto An otherwise Gucci loyalist, Jared Leto showed up at Louis Vuitton to support artist Pharrell Williams in a white trench coat with printed lining, cool sneakers and bold makeup only he could pull off. Jackson Wang Genz icon and Louis Vuitton ambassador Jackson Wang kept it normcore in a simple black turtleneck and oversized cargo pants. Maluma Maluma is all about drama, even when it comes to fashion. The Spanish singer stopped by to cheer on his musician friend in a multicolored deconstructed suit with heavy bling to add punch. Andrew Garfield Andrew Garfield looked set to star in a stealth-rich campaign in an all-beige suit by Zegna as he attended the brand’s Milan show. For more on how to look smart and live smarter, follow Emirates Man on Facebook And instagram Picture: Instagram

