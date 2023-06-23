Highlights from Paris Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2024





Paris Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2024 is the final leg of the month-long European menswear tour, with previous stops in London, Florence and Milan. As always, the jam-packed six-day schedule showcases the city’s most legendary brands – chief among them this season Louis Vuitton, where Pharrell Williams kicked off the week’s proceedings with a debut men’s blockbuster for the house which took place on the city’s oldest standing bridge, Pont Neuf. In the meantime, at Dior, scheduled for Friday, Kim Jones will celebrate his five years as male artistic director of the house. New collections from Loewe, Givenchy, Hermès and Dries Van Noten, among others, will also rub shoulders with an array of emerging talent. Here, in our ongoing roundup, are the best of Paris Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2024, as it happens. The best of Paris Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2024 Wales Bonner (Image credit: Courtesy of Wales Bonner) “It’s the runner, the silence is also strong,” read a quote from American artist David Hammons on the liner notes for Grace Wales Bonner’s latest collection, titled “Marathon.” A meditation on the determined grace of long-distance runners – “the steadfast spirit that walks, soars” – saw the British designer turn to legendary Ethiopian and Kenyan marathon runners Eliud Kipchoge and Haile Gebrselassie among them. In an ode to “life’s long journeys and missions”, Wales Bonner explained that many of the garments were imbued with a sense of time: Tibeb fabric was hand-woven in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, raffia was hand-embroidered on skirts and waistcoats, while macrame garments were embellished with glass beads from Ghana (recent collections have seen the designer double down on craftsmanship). Such crafts take time and practice, which Wales Bonner has linked both to the art of the marathon and to his own continued practice as a designer – “the point where mantras are repeated effortlessly, where routine turns into a quiet flow”. A new collaboration with Adidas Originals was also showcased, including a replica of the Neftenga sneaker worn by Gebrselassie to win the 2008 Berlin Marathon in world record time. Butter (Image credit: Courtesy of Botter) On each attendee’s seat at Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh’s latest show was a keychain, created alongside artist Daniel Von Weinberger and depicting the discarded heads of Barbie doll-style toys. The collection notes explained that it was a contemporary riff on voodoo dolls, a reflection of the collection itself, which looked beyond popular understandings of the practice – namely, that these dolls are used to inflict harm on others – to the origins of ‘voodoo’, which began in Haiti. Here, voodoo has a broader vision: “everything in the universe affects everything else… We are all one unity, the notion of the unity of all the forces of nature is at the heart of voodoo”, read the notes. It reflected the designers’ own cross-border approach, which they call “Caribbean Couture” (Rushemy was born in Curaçao and Herrebrugh has family roots in the Dominican Republic). An intricately woven plastic vest, jacket and pants became the symbol of interconnectedness (“a continuous flow of energy”), while other garments featured artwork by Haitian artist Day Brièrre, printed on organic silks and jacquard-woven using their signature seaweed yarns. Louis Vuitton (Image credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton) Pharrell Williams’ successful debut with Louis Vuitton saw the polymath musician shut down Paris’ Pont Neuf to showcase a star-studded debut menswear collection for the brand (guests included Beyoncé, Rihanna and Jay-Z, the latter closing the evening with a musical performance). Tracing a metaphorical line between Virginia, USA, where Williams was born and raised, and Paris, the collection included college wear inspired by Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, as well as riffs on the signature “Damier” check of the House. The pageant ended with a performance by the Virginia-based Voices of Fire gospel choir. “When you come from a culture that has been deliberately blocked off and put in disadvantaged situations, you can’t even imagine what’s possible. But there’s this changing narrative,” Williams said. “When I say the sun shines on me – and it shines on all of us – listen, it’s a French house but they went straight back to America and found another black man and gave me the keys. Read our full review of the show here.

