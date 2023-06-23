From protein prediction to fashion design





Professor Demirel is co-founder of Tandem Repeat Technologies and Huck Endowed Chair Professor at Penn State. Getty Biomanufacturing uses modified microorganisms, such as bacteria and yeast, to create products with desired properties. As a result, biomanufacturing can improve greenhouse gas emissions by reducing the need for fossil fuels by shifting reliance on many feedstocks from synthetic chemicals to biochemicals. Biofabrication can also capture and store carbon dioxide using microorganisms that can capture and store atmospheric carbon dioxide in their biomass. The global gross domestic product (GDP) is approaching 100 trillion dollars. Unfortunately, greenhouse gas emissions have also increased and reached 50 gigatonnes of CO2. A basic calculation reveals that every $2 increase in GDP leads to 1 kg of CO2 emissions per year. For example, a manufacturing company targeting annual sales of $100 million would generate approximately 50 million kilograms of carbon emissions. Can we significantly reduce the carbon footprint of this manufacturing company using biological tools? AI is taking over the biotech world Biomanufacturing is an application area where artificial intelligence (AI) can be particularly powerful in increasing the efficiency of product development. AI can help with a variety of tasks, including protein sequence and structure prediction, drug design, and fashion design. From predicting protein structures to discovering life-saving new drugs, AI is helping industries reach new heights of success. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> In the past, protein structure prediction was a long and difficult process that required a lot of data. AI has made it possible to predict protein structures with unprecedented precision and speed. It has made it possible to quickly and accurately predict protein structures, opening up new possibilities for research and drug discovery. However, one area where AI faces challenges is in training datasets. For fibrous proteins, datasets are limited and more complex than others. The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI) recently reported that AI could bring many benefits to biotechnology. These include: (i) improving drug discovery, leading to better treatments for diseases; (ii) precision medicine, providing patients with better outcomes and reducing healthcare costs; and (iii) sustainable agriculture, increasing food production and decreasing its cost. However, AI poses potential risks to biotechnology, including the possible misuse of AI for biological warfare, unequal access to AI-based healthcare, and loss of control over AI-powered systems. These risks can lead to unintended consequences, such as the release of dangerous pathogens or the disruption of critical infrastructure. AI is revolutionizing the fashion industry Textiles and clothing have become essential in our modern society, but their production has a detrimental environmental impact. Every year, more than 110 million tons of fabrics are made, releasing carbon and polluting waterways with microplastics. The textile production process, from the acquisition of raw materials to the production of fabrics and fibers, involves several stages where efficiency could be significantly improved by implementing biofabrication and AI technologies. Generative AI is an artificial intelligence capable of creating new content such as images, text and music. Fashion companies use this technology to develop new designs, personalize customer experiences and streamline operations. One of the most promising applications of generative AI in fashion is creating unique designs. This data can generate new ideas and concepts that could only be developed by human designers independently. AI can also create personalized recommendations of products and services tailored to customer interests. Additionally, AI can streamline fashion industry operations to minimize waste and increase production efficiency. For example, generative AI can automate product design, marketing, and customer service tasks. However, AI is still in its infancy and expensive to train at this point (e.g. AI tends to focus on simple designs and struggles to create complex 3D garments without expensive training datasets). Imagine what could be achieved through technological advancements in biomanufacturing and AI initiatives. By using efficient technologies, businesses and individuals can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions to fight climate change and create better technologies for humanity. The field of biomanufacturing has the potential to improve the productivity of many industries. However, there are fundamental questions that require answers, such as the processes of self-organization, communication and adaptation in biology. Forbes Technology Consulting is an invite-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Am I eligible?

