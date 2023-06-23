A mountain of discarded clothes in the Chilean desert is visible from space (pictured)





A mountain of discarded clothing in the Atacama Desert in northern Chile has grown to such enormous proportions that it can be seen from space. Last month the Satellite The SkyFi imaging app has revealed views from orbit of the pile of clothes created as a result of the fast fashion industry, which produces around 92 million tons of waste per year . The mountain of clothing includes unusual items, such as ski boots and unwanted Christmas sweaters. The 20-inch (50 centimeter) resolution image, posted to the SkyFi blog on May 10, shows how much the mountain of clothes has grown compared to a nearby town, revealing the true scale of the problem it represents. Related: The 1st photo of Earth taken by Europe’s powerful new satellite is incredible A satellite photo shows the huge growing pile of discarded clothing in Chile’s Atacama Desert, with a nearby town providing perspective. (Image credit: SkyFi) “The satellite image we commissioned of the pile of clothes in Chile Atacama Desert really puts things into perspective,” SkyFi wrote in the blog post . “The size of the pile and the pollution it causes can be seen from space, which clearly shows that there is a need for change in the fashion industry.” Mountain clothing is mostly made in China or Bangladesh and then shipped to stores in the United States, Europe and Asia, France Media Agency reported in 2021. Clothing that does not sell is dumped in the Atacama. The news agency added that in 2021, it is estimated that around 59,000 tonnes of clothing were arriving in the region each year, passing through the nearby port of Iquique, in the free zone of Alto Hospicio in northern Chile. . Some of the clothes are bought by clothing merchants in Chile’s capital, Santiago, which is 1,100 miles (1,800 kilometers) south of Clothing Mountain, and some are taken by clothing smugglers for resale in other parts of Latin America. Even taking this into account, the mountain of discarded clothing continues to grow by 39,000 tonnes per year. The clothes cannot be sent to municipal landfills because they are not biodegradable and contain chemicals, Franklin Zepeda, the founder of EcoFibre, a company that turns some clothes into insulation panels, told AFP. SkyFi explained how the Mountain of Clothes imagery aligns with the app’s ongoing mission to make Earth observation data transparent and easy to access, which it says is key to identifying and solve problems like this. “With our web and mobile apps, anyone can access satellite imagery to confirm stories and see the world from a new perspective,” SkyFi wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.space.com/mountain-discarded-clothes-chile-satellite-photo

