A coveted Banksy painting donated by fashion icon Paul Smith could fetch $2.3 million at auction





A painting of Banksy from the collection of fashion icon Paul Smith will be auctioned at Bonhams London on June 29, estimated at $2.3 million. Smith bought the canvas, Congestion charge (2004), from the artists pop-up exhibition Santas Ghetto in London in 2004 and curated since. The painting is from a group called Vandalized Oils or Crude Oils who were made famous in 2005 at the London exhibition Crude Oils: A Gallery of Re-mixed Masterpieces, Vandalism and Vermin, where visitors were forced to share l exhibition space with rats. leased to a film production company. In these works, the artist riffs on old masters or alters paintings found in thrift shops around London. Congestion charge comes from this last group and shows a pastoral scene, with a barnyard and cows, on which he painted a traffic sign indicating that the congestion charge will be in force in this central area at certain times. The sign satirizes the policy put in place in London to reduce rush hour traffic. The painting demonstrates Banksys’ indisputable and enduring value as a social commentator and contemporary artist, said Ralph Taylor, global head of post-war and contemporary art at Bomhams, in a press release. Banksys’ Vandalized Oils have consistently proven to be among the most valuable and coveted works of his oeuvre and Congestion charge is no exception. He added: “This painting is one of the first examples in his series that translates Banksys’ subversive interventions in urban spaces to elite spaces of high art. Indeed, other vandalized oils have fetched some of the highest artist prices. Blacksmith Sold Gas Station Sunflowers (2005), a riff on Van Gogh, at Christies New York in November 2021; it went within the $14.6 million estimate, currently the artist’s third-highest price. An unknown seller Show me the Monet (2005), meanwhile, featuring a ransacked view of the Impressionists’ garden, surpassed its $6.6 million estimate when it sold at Sothebys London in October 2020 for $9.9 million. This is Banksys’ sixth highest price at auction. current artists auction record is $25.4 million, for painting Love is in the trash (2018), produced at Sothebys London in October 2021. This infamous work had been offered at auction at the same house three years previously as girl with ballreaching $1.4 million, but was quickly partly destroyed by a crusher hidden inside the factory frame. Smith’s dedication to art is well known. A 2019 Video Sothebys reveals it in his studio with works by Peter Blake, Shepard Fairey, David Hockney and Patti Smith. He has even was guest artistic director for the Picasso Celebration exhibition at the Picasso Museum in Paris. More trending stories: Brooklyn’s museums much criticized for their Pablo-matic exhibit are actually oddly at war with themselves over Hannah Gadsby’s art history This famous dollhouse is adorned with tiny original artwork, including a miniature by Duchamp. Here are three things to know about the one-of-a-kind treasure Writer calls out British Museum for using his Chinese poetry translations in exhibition without permission Beeple Collector Metakovan is suing Twobadour, claiming his ex-partner wrongly takes credit for buying the $69 million NFT Caesars assassination site in Rome, until recently visited only by a colony of stray cats, is now also open to human tourists Anna Delveys New Hustle Is A Foamy Conversation Podcast With Artists, Writers, And Other Cheaters, And It Might Be Illegal A Rubens painting lost for 300 years and misidentified at its last auction will be the star of the next Sothebys sale in London Follow Artnet News on Facebook:





