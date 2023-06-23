The end of the schlub: why the well-dressed man is back for the summer | men’s fashion

IIt might be ridiculous to judge the state of the nation on recent Conservative Party hairstyles, but as a visual barometer of the mood shift taking place in menswear, it’s about the money. What Boris Johnson’s hair represented for childish anti-chic versus what Rishi Sunaks does for smooth, tidy and grown-up aligns with current menswear trends.

Sales of suits and tailoring are on the rise. The sneaker bubble is bursting: Balenciagas’ latest show didn’t feature a single pair, while designer Demna recently told the New Yorker that he can’t stand looking at his infamous ugly Triple S sneakers anymore. back to fashion week at the likes of Dries Van Noten, Prada and Paul Smith and on K-pop stars such as Jeno and Johnny Suh. Meanwhile, loud, logoed and/or whimsical clothing designed to be flaunted on social media is being ditched in favor of a calmer take on luxury, a subject that swelled in the wardrobe of the latest season of Succession. It’s an evolutionary direction best summed up by David Hockney: I hate what men wear today, it’s just sportswear, where’s all the style?

Men’s fashion’s obsession with tracksuits, sneakers and casual fashion dominated much of the 2010s. But by the time we hit the pandemic, there were signs it had started to wane. Athleisure was beginning to be replaced by tailoring in haute couture, notably by Off-Whites founder Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton, Kim Jones at Dior and Riccardo Tisci at Burberry in 2019. The three designers had been associated with bring a feel of sportswear to menswear, but this time everyone opened their first catwalk with a suit. Soon after, the high street followed with brands like Arket and Cos selling as much couture as their usual casual wear.

Then came spring 2020 and the tracksuit era: a three-year-old style blip. Now that red carpets are in full swing, IRL get-togethers are back on the agenda, and designers are shifting their focus to more suit and elegance-focused collections, the menswear wardrobe is pushing back the sartorial slackers.

Have you noticed that the most stylistic men in the public eye reduce all fashion issues and compose a more minimal and stylish look? See the neat monochromatic Oscar ensemble of Pedro Pascal or Vincent Cassels in Prada’s current campaign. See also the Met Gala, where among the many tributes to Karl Lagerfeld, the men who stood out (apart from Jared Leto dressed as a giant cat) were quietly dressed: tennis star Matteo Berrettini (in loose-cut black pants) , Bill Nighy (in a crisp suit by the Anthology team) and actor Ke Huy Quan (in a gray pinstripe two-piece). Pascal also gave a masterclass here in his coat, tie and shorts ensemble: if you take the coat off, you have the perfect summer look.

It also happens on TV, now one of the biggest influences on our wardrobes (did I mention Succession?). The cast of Netflixs Transatlantic wear tie pins and wide lapels, while Richard Madden in Citadel is in full action in classic black suits. Even in politics, we have a new style hero: Humza Yousaf, with her sleek haircut, occasional embroidered sherwani and fresh take on contemporary gray tailoring.

If the very big fashion-fashion shift happens next season, the Fall/Winter 2023 menswear shows were all about glorious suits and bespoke Saint Laurent overcoats, the look is already happening for summer too. Tailoring sales are up 70% at John Lewis, some of which is driven by linen which is no doubt a ripple effect of a post-pandemic wedding boom and warmer temperatures.

At Marks & Spencer, eveningwear is up 42% year-on-year and ties are back with a 75% rise. Both are seeing quick sales of chinos (see George in Netflixs Beef) with neat knitting. At Matches, the e-retailer reports a massive 208% growth in its suit and tailoring offer, while t-shirts under suits (very Timothe Chalamet) or more summery stripes see the double-breasted suit blazer striped Ethan Hawkes with a contrast striped shirt, not a tie, in Cannes also have a new elegance.

Some of the biggest culprits for that overly casual look that rang with pandemic fashion hail from Silicon Valley. I think a big part of embracing casual in the tech sphere was to look modern and current, says Robert Williams, luxury editor at Business of Fashion. While the pressures on this industry have shifted and the narrative around this industry disruption truly means positive and negative in society, perhaps there is more pressure on people in these positions of power to they again project seriousness and authority. Disguised CEOs think Mark Zuckerberg’s hoodies and Evan Spiegel’s black t-shirts have fallen out of favor. Even disgraced entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried wisely put aside his ratty T-shirts for his recent indictment.

The last time elegance was this hot was around 2007/8, when Mad Mens suit and boot aesthetics were referenced across the board in menswear. But that had given way to athleisure and sports luxury by the mid-10s. Also, as Williams says, during that decade the shift to shopping on smaller screens, the rise of e-commerce and social media has been much better at selling logo products.

Tom Saunders, head of menswear at John Lewis, says the biggest change from the Mad Men era is in the silhouette; the seam is much less stiff now. We’ve softened all the shoulder lines on our suits, softened the construction and raised the armholes so you have a lot more movement, but you still look sharp and comfortable to wear, he says of the main John Lewis range.

The new look is all about finding a comfortable way to look more pulled together. There has been a huge increase in demand for soft tailoring in our collections. Our jackets and two-pieces are selling very well, says Nick Wakeman, founder and creative director of Studio Nicholson, a British brand whose unassuming style led to a collaboration with Zara, and their shirts worn by Cate Blanchett in Tr. Their jackets Japanese fashion-influenced basic tailoring has no shoulder pads or solicitation, making them easy to wear.

Men’s fashion just feels a bit more intellectual now, says Wakeman, and it’s more , which is fantastic. Bianca Saunders, a rising star in British fashion, has taken the idea of ​​easy tailoring a step further with suit jacket designs that are made without fasteners so they can be pulled over the wearer’s head like a sweater.

Does that mean we all have to ditch our WFH hoodies? No, says Williams, but the market for splattered logo hoodies may be cooling. The backlash against clickbait fashion and trendy products is a clear factor in this return to fashionable clothing. These sudden trend pieces feel a little cringe, says Adam Baidawi, deputy global editorial director of GQ.

There are other reasons for this change, which is less trendy: it is simply a change of ostentation. Red carpet dressing has brought new ideas for how men can approach suiting in a more individual way. Many of us are trying to shop more responsibly by buying less, and these more timeless clothes that we probably already own a lot of are a smart move in that regard. It’s like a win-win: a modern approach to clothing that feels good and feels good.

Styling Assistant: Roz Donoghue. Models: Sanjay and Keon at Models 1 and Theodor at IMG. Set Stylist: Helen Macintyre at One Represents. Grooming: Natalie Shafii using Augustinus Bader and Sam McKnight