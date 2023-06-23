Billy Porter Believes His Oscars Tuxedo Dress Changed Men’s Fashion – VIBE.com





Billy Porter’s status as a style icon is indisputable, daringly executing flowing looks that have his fashion-forward peers anticipating his every red carpet appearance. For the LAID alum, however, it was the tuxedo dress he wore to the 2019 Oscars that had the biggest impact on menswear trends. “What the world thinks is most memorable is the Oscar dress, the Oscar tuxedo dress that changed the world,” he said. page 6 at the unveiling of her Madame Tussauds wax figure in New York on Tuesday (June 20). “It’s the most important because of the impact it had on the whole world. Fashion has since changed. Men feel freer since then and I love being part of it. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Billy Porter gets ready for the 91st Academy Awards at the Lowes Hollywood Hotel on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images) Although the risk-taker is aware of his contributions to the fashion industry, he had no intention of becoming the influential style maven he considers today. “Everything I do is based on the mission and how I feel,” he explained. “The fact that it looks bold is other people’s thing, I show up and do what I want, what I feel, what makes me happy.” He continued: “I always dare, I guess, with other people because there is so much fear attached to it and I hope that having enough presence to not be afraid of what the others think and use in my art can be freeing for some people I hope. Because it’s definitely liberating for me. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Billy Porter gets ready for the 91st Academy Awards at the Lowes Hollywood Hotel on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images) Porter also gushed about his wax figure, which was modeled after his 2020 GRAMMYs look. He was even more thrilled, however, that the reveal dropped just before the NYC Pride Parade. “I can’t believe I have my own wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York. My likeness is immortalized forever,” he said, adding, “Ending Pride Month with a bang like this is so memorable. Madame Tussauds is known around the world. As a black and queer male in this world, it’s really special to have a representation in this space. “Our children, and adults too, need to see representations of themselves in the world and the kind of positivity that I’m trying to spread – the talent, the love, the intention. It’s great, it’s amazing. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Billy Porter attends the Madame Tussauds wax figure reveal days before NYC Pride at Madame Tussauds on June 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds) Porter will soon hit the big screen as James Baldwin in an upcoming biopic.

