View All Regal Fashion and Fancy Hats





When June rolls around, so does the much-anticipated glitz and circumstance of Royal Ascot. Held for five days each year, the meet at Ascot Racecourse, just outside London, hosts world-class horse racing that attracts members of the royal family as well as British socialites and celebrities. This year’s show marks the first time King Charles III will lead the event following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth III in September. The late Queen often raced horses at the festival over the years in addition to her ceremonial duties, making it an annual highlight of the British social calendar. The King will be joined by Queen Camilla as well as other royals such as Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Princess Beatrice, Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh, Zara and Mike Tindall, and more. The event is bound to have lots of standout flowers, pastel dresses, custom overcoats, and a variety of ties and hats. It’s taking place June 20-24, so check back here as we keep track of everything worn during Royal Ascot 2023. Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Princess Kate in Alexander McQueen with a Philip Treacy hat. King Charles III and Queen Camilla David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Queen Camilla in Anna Valentine with a Philip Treacy hat. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Jonathan Brady – PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images King Charles III and Queen Camilla Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images Queen Camilla in Anna Valentine with a Philip Treacy hat. Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images John Walton – PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images In Scanlan Theodor with Aspinal of London hat box. Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images In Laura green with Juliette Botterill tie. Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images In Anna Valentine with a Philip Treacy hat. Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images King Charles III and Queen Camilla Jonathan Brady – PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Queen Camilla in personalized Dior. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Princess Beatrice in Beulah with Juliette Millinery headband. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Leo Lin with a Sarah Cant hat. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This article was originally published on June 22, 2023

