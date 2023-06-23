Katie Holmes goes all black in knitted maxi dress for NYC Ballet





Summer knits may seem like a contradiction. And while we’ve seen plenty of crochet bikinis and knitted bucket hats, the style is generally reserved for more casual occasions. Well, on Thursday, Katie Holmes argued that knitwear was just as good on the red carpet. Attend the opening performance of Like water for chocolate at the American Ballet Theater, Holmes revisited the black dress silhouette with a form-fitting knit number from the Chlos Fall/Winter 2023 collection. The piece featured a plunging neckline and a cut just below the ankle. However, the focal point was definitely the midsection of her dress. The tightly knitted bodice area gave way to loose stitches just below the bust and revealed sections of the actress’ torso. The variable sizes of the mesh brought an almost degraded effect, then returned to a more opaque fabric towards the bottom of the dress. The 44-year-old kept the monochromatic theme throughout her look. She also seems to have been inspired by the ballet setting of the events for her shoe choice. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Holmes opted for a pair of patent leather ballet flats to go with the dress. They had a slender bow detail as well as a thick silver strap that wrapped around her foot, giving the classic pick an updated edge. Her leather Mony clutch (from Chlo) also had strap detailing that coordinated with the look of her flats as well as the larger ensemble. And even though summer has just begun, it’s not the first time the actress has worn sweaters during the season. Last July, and oddly during a heat wave in New York, Holmes chose another knitted look, this time for an appearance on hello america. MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Chlo’s multi-colored dress and shawl didn’t have sheer parts like her most recent dress, but rather several shades of stripes in different sizes. And while the weather yesterday was slightly less extreme than last July, Holmes seems to rather make a statement than worry about the temperature, something we can appreciate. In addition to her many knits, cashmere has also been a staple in her wardrobe all year round (her cardigan and Khaite bra being probably her most popular clothes). viral choice in fabric). Clearly, Holmes is an equal-opportunity, all-weather knit wearer.

