The Hottest Guide to Paris Men’s Fashion Week

Grace Wales Bonner continued to explore the black diaspora through fashion, this time delving into the stories of East African long-distance runners. Who was there?

Poet and spoken word model Kai Isaiah-Jamal graced the runway with their sharp cheekbones, while Tyler, designer and F1 driver turned menswear maverick Lewis Hamilton watched from the audience, dripping in a suit AW23. Or?

A cobbled courtyard inside Monnaie de Paris, a neoclassical minting institution. How was it?

Like all Wales Bonner releases, the collection reads like a visual essay, telling of the triumph and resilience that accompanies athletes on their journey through a marathon. It spanned the hard work of training, as told in the canary yellow and green adidas Originals tracksuits, and the celebrations that follow a record win, as seen in the bisque cut blazers and two-piece denim, trimmed with his signature wool. grooves. Sometimes the references to his theme were direct. The adidas Neftenga fluoro trainers, for example, were a replica of Haile Gebrselassies, worn when the Ethiopian long-distance road runner crossed the finish line at the Berlin Marathon in 2008. However, some influences were looser and open to interpretation. Take Savile Row tailoring, which came in raw silk, extending to double-breasted jackets and overcoats that pair perfectly with long rocker tunics, a staple of the Bonners lexicon. Craftsmanship, unsurprisingly, remained a common thread, appearing in the floral macrame t-shirt and running shorts as delicate pearls, while the fishnet dresses were studded with handcrafted Ghanaian gemstones. Silver lamé shorts, belted adidas Originals velcro and zipper trainers, silk satin tuxedo pants and jewel-embellished UGG slippers came later, skewing any dress code for the better. Throughout, the soothing timbre of Ethiopian musician HaddinQos masinqo, a traditional instrument of Ethiopian and Eritrean music, carried the models gracefully, completing what can only be described as a forward-thinking exercise in decolonial thinking. A standout piece?

The adidas navy double-hemmed skirt, complete with matching track jacket, is the ultimate ensemble. In two words :

Easy, airy.

