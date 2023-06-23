‘And just like that’ costumer on Carrie’s wedding dress comeback

The Season 2 premiere of “And Just Like That…” has many familiar faces and a very familiar dress.

When her Met Gala outfit goes awry, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) finds an item of clothing in her closet that matches the event’s “Veiled Beauty” theme.

For “Sex and the City” fans, the white strapless dress will be familiar: it’s the Vivienne Westwood dress that Carrie wore during her ill-fated marriage to Mr. Big (Chris Noth) in the first spin-off film.

“It wasn’t the best of times for Carrie. She got kicked down the aisle,” costume designer Danny Santiago, who worked with Molly Rogers on the show, recalled to TODAY.com.

The couple finally got married at the end of the film, replacing the elaborate New York Public Library affair with a simple courthouse wedding. They remained together until Big’s death at the start of “And Just Like That…”

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw steps out in her wedding dress at the Season 2 premiere of ‘And Just Like That.’ Max

Behind-the-scenes set photos have already announced that the time is right. But seeing Carrie wearing the dress in the context of the episode was particularly poignant for her character arc. And for the fandom, says Santiago.

“People fell in love with that dress. It had a big impact (on the fans). Bringing it back changes the feeling of what that dress meant. Carrie can reuse it and replace it with the wonderful memory of wearing it at the Met Ball,” he says. “It’s spilling it, the whole idea of ​​what it meant to her.”

The Vivienne Westwood dress was first featured in a Vogue wedding photoshoot in the movie ‘Sex and the City’. Next, Vivienne Westwood lends Carrie the dress to wear to her wedding.

Sarah Jessica Parker in a wedding dress while filming Sex And The City. (Park Ave 81st St) (Photo by Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images) Richard Corkery/NY Daily News via Getty Images

Santiago says dress silhouette lined up with Carrie wedding thought she was going to have.

“It’s very whimsical. It has a classic yet romantic storybook design. I think that’s what originally attracted Carrie: it was a fairy tale, adapted for the occasion that she wanted her marriage to be,” Santiago says.

She paired it with a green bird hat, which matches the green cape she wears at the Met Ball in “And Just Like That…” When her original outfit is countered, Santiago says that seeing the cape color sparked the idea for the dress.

“She would have seen the cape and identified it as the same color as the bird. Maybe in her mind that’s how she put the two things together and got the idea to wear the (wedding dress),” he said.

All Carrie has to do is go to her closet. Retrieving the real Vivienne Westwood dress that Parker wore in the movie was more of a challenge, Santiago says.

The dress was in the script by series creator Michael Patrick King, so the show had to get it, but Santiago says they “didn’t even know if it existed”. Or, if it existed, what state it was in.

After the film was shot, the dress was returned to Vivienne Westwood, where it was kept in the archives in England along with other custom designs.

“We, even if we had to have one redone. Where is it? We didn’t know if it needed fixing,” he says.

The designer hadn’t looked at the garment in years while it was in the archives. “We weren’t sure what we were getting. It might not have been stored properly. Sometimes the fabric changes color over time. We weren’t sure what to expect,” says- he.

Considering all the uncertainties, the fitting was somewhat finicky but ultimately successful, as evidenced by the episode.

“Sarah Jessica Parker hadn’t seen it in so many years. She was probably wondering if it would still hold up. She tried it on. We were all staring at it, staring at it in the mirror. And it was gorgeous. That suited him well,” Santiago said.