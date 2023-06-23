Adidas Originals, OTW by Vans, Saucony and more

While Pharrell Williams ruled the track this week, when he debuted with Louis Vuitton in Paris, there was plenty of shoe action across the City of Light.

Here, highlights from Saucony, Adidas Originals, OTW by Vans and more.

Sauconia

Saucony celebrated the launch of House of Originals in Paris with an artist doodling in the space, and guests enjoying canapes and a DJ set by Jordan Page, Creative Director of Color Plus Company.

Page took the opportunity to reveal his second collaboration with the brand. The new Grid Shadow 2 styles are influenced by The Trekker, a vintage Saucony hiking shoe style from the 90s.

I wanted to tap into my love of nature and hiking. The original shoe is a performance running shoe, and I wanted to reconceptualize it as a trail running shoe, Page said at the event, adding that all three colorways are inspired by hiking coastal trails, hiking in the arctic and hiking in the woods.

The styles will launch globally this summer. For now, they are exclusive to Shinzo Paris.

Rob Griffiths, who was recently promoted to president of global brand at Saucony after a stint as general manager EMEA, said Paris Fashion Week has been a key launch pad for Saucony over the past three seasons.

It gives us the opportunity to really present the brand in a way that we want to talk about it. What you see here with the doodle is about inclusivity and creativity. We use all of that in everything we do in terms of product, in terms of innovation,” Griffiths said.

OTW by Vans

To launch Vans’ new premium OTW label, which replaces Vaultthe surf, skate and streetwear player owned by VF Corp. built a giant skate/party right next to the Pont Alexandre III on the Seine in Paris, and hosted a DJ set by Donovans Sound Club on Thursday night.

Under the direction of Ian Ginoza, Vans has also set up a showroom below the historic bridge to showcase the first styles to be released under OTW, as well as its collaboration with artist Sterling Ruby.

Regarding the new chapter of Vans, Ginoza said that OTW is a reorientation towards the true identity and the true self of Vans and through skateboarding. He said that Ruby, a former professional skateboarder, had a deep connection to skateboarding and that collaborating made a lot of sense. In his early years, he exclusively wore Vans, and in many ways, he’s the one coming home, Ginoza said.

In addition to more brand-focused and items, the preview also offered a look at looks that will be available at select retailers later this year. The most anticipated? Clash of the World, featuring four iconic Vans styles: Skate High, Style 36, Authentic and Mid Skool.

suicoke

Tokyo-based Suicoke is doubling down on its women’s offerings for Spring 24, along with styles that stray from the oversized sandals the brand is primarily known for. Highlights include a new style of sneaker called Tred. It features a new outsole that provides traction and comfort, and a heeled sandal style based on its collaboration with Blumarine.

The brand also offered various sandals in new color and material combinations. Some of them come with thicker materials, such as corduroy and suede. The styles target consumers who want to wear sandals in colder climates.

Demon

Next to Suicoke in the Slam Jam showroom was Demon, a previously dormant family-owned Italian outdoor brand reinvented by young family member Alberto Deon.

Trained as an architect in London, Deon came up with a vision for outdoor footwear, blending modern technologies such as AI, drone scanning and procedural 3D modeling with traditional Italian craftsmanship. The results are sleek uppers resting on chunky soles, creating a dramatic shock that makes it hard to ignore.

Adidas Originals

Building on the Pharrell x LV momentum, Adidas Originals has taken over the cafe from leading fashion store The Broken Arm to celebrate the release of three new colorways of the Humanrace Samba.

The three-day-only Samba Café pop-up attracted a hip crowd on opening day Thursday, with well-dressed guests queuing for iced coffees while browsing new styles displayed on the shelves. The café also offers selected menu items, exclusive packaging and hot-pressed Samba Café logos for free.

