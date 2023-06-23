Best Dressed in the NBA Draft





The fact that the NBA draft happened right in the middle of the Paris menswear shows was kind of a cosmically appropriate coincidence. After all, the draft has increasingly become one of our most-watched parades, the heart of the convergence between fashion and sport that has spawned the tunnel walk and the social media accounts that chronicle the guards. player dresses and lead to front-row seats at shows like Louis Vuitton, recently attended by LeBron James and Rick Owens, where Kyle Kuzma showed up. And that is only gaining in importance. ESPN added an hour-long NBA Draft Red Carpet Special as did E! made for the Oscars and the Met Gala, including a 360-degree camera much like the E! Glambot, to better catch the eyes in the round, as well as a journalist asking the participants, What are you wearing? Yes, the question is no longer just for women. Maybe because most athletes aren’t used to answering, they didn’t answer with a what they didn’t name their brand but a why. Why they chose the look they chose. Which in turn reflects why it all matters.

As Mitchell Jackson, author of the upcoming Fly: The Big Book of Basketball Fashion, a coffee table book that elevates the subject to the same decorative status as a Dior or Gucci monograph, has put it: NBA draft fashion is its own topic now, not an afterthought, but part of the big show. It was always something players cared about, but with more media coverage of the draft, with the advent of social media and the tunnel, it’s an important part, dare I say an essential part, of the power of star players. This is the first chance for players to create their brand and offer it for public consumption. As a result, everything is suitable. Not just literally, but conceptually.

Starting with Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick and widely touted French generational talent, who wore a forest green Louis Vuitton suit with a kimono-like jacket rolled up at the waist and a matching forest green shirt, a large stone hanging from his neck. Vuitton is, of course, the world’s dominant luxury brand, synonymous with French savoir-faire and which recently hired a black American Pharrell Williams as its menswear designer, all the values ​​(inclusivity, cross-border diplomacy, success) that align with what Mr. Wembanyama promises to represent. As for the color, he said he liked it because it reminded him of outer space (he reaches for the stars), while the stone around his neck, less blingy than some of the others mirrors sported by its future competitors, was an element supposed to help achieve the objectives.

His only competition in the high fashion stakes came from Kobe Bufkin (chosen 15th, by the Atlanta Hawks), in a shirtless cream tweed double-breasted suit, a choice that revealed a tightly tuned fashion antenna. He’s implicitly associated it with other celebs who are proponents of the shirtless suit look, like Timothée Chalamet (who popularized the trend when he went shirtless at the 2022 Oscars). Small wonder LeagueFits announced that Atlanta would compete for a confirmed league championship.

Notably shortlisted were Brandon Miller, the No. 2 pick, in a three-piece plaid number, and Amen and Ausar Thompson, identical twins chosen fourth and fifth, who wore matching double-breasted suits by tailor Waraire Boswell. One was white and the other navy blue. They opted for subtlety, Mr. Jackson said, a sign of how the fashion for the draft has shifted from just looking at me to thinking about me or investing in me. In fact, the looks were part of a collaboration with Amex, and Mr. Boswell also designed a limited edition jacket inspired by Thompson costumes that will only be available to Amex cardholders. Why not start influencing as soon as possible?

At the other end of the spectrum were Scoot Henderson (chosen third) and Gradey Dick (chosen 13th), who were the most dazzled athletes of the evening. Even then, however, their bling wasn’t just bling for bling’s sake. It was bling with good reason.

Mr Henderson’s suit, by Indochino (a label that has something of a lock on draft-day apparel, this year working with nine athletes), was covered in more than 600 gemstones meant to represent his tree genealogy, incorporating the birthstones of his parents and siblings.

I wanted to be very thoughtful about how my draft day look represents both my journey so far and what’s to come, said Henderson, who also wore a custom bedazzled grill, in a press release. . This costume is a visual representation of what brought me here. This is the next iteration of the personal story approach in a liner that has become familiar to many players, who line the inside of their jackets with photographs and memorabilia printed on silk. See, for example, Taylor Hendricks (chosen ninth), whose candy pink suit hid a whole biography.

As for Mr. Dick, he wore a turtleneck and a zoot suit jacket, both covered in red sequins. The look compared him to Zoolander and Siegfried and Roy on social media, but was a nod, he said, to Dorothys’ ruby ​​slippers and his own trip from Kansas to the presumably magical world of the Raptors. Toronto (a team whose color also happens to be red). Not to mention the suggestion that he also has guts and heart.

Optionally, the sequins were mocked and praised in equal measure, but either way, they were impossible to ignore. In the attention economy, that’s a win.

