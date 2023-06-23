Wish Upon A Dress in West Loop provides wedding dresses for couples with serious illnesses





CHICAGO (SCS) — Granted wishes and sparkling ball gowns. A local boutique is making fairy tales come true for couples battling terminal illnesses by giving away thousands of dollars worth of dresses in the West Loop. The stream’s Jamaica Ponder takes us inside Wish Upon A Dress for more. Here at the Wish Upon A Dress warehouse in the West Loop, they house thousands of dresses – all of which have been donated. Some they sell to the public, but some they give away. “You walk in and there are so many dresses.” Ellie Aldrich is looking for a dress. “I kinda knew going in that there were donations involved.” She had heard about Wish Upon A Dress from a few of her colleagues. “But I didn’t realize the full extent of it until I came here,” she said. Giving away free dresses is only part of the story. “We grant weddings and vow renewals to couples who are suffering from life-altering medical conditions.” Nicole Fauls is the National President of Wish Upon a Wedding – the sister organization of Wish Upon A Dress. “It’s one of our fundraising points, through our partnership with Anthropologie Weddings, and then we give it back to our wish couples.” Anthropologie Weddings is donating all of its surplus dresses to the organization. The thousands of unclaimed dresses are then put up for sale in their shop. “But 100% of those profits go to Wish Upon A Wedding,” Fauls said. “I feel like it helps me want to buy more dresses knowing it helps someone have their dream wedding, it’s really amazing,” Aldrich said. You don’t need to search for a wedding dress – Ellie is definitely not… “We probably have close to 10,000 dresses here. So not only do we have wedding dresses, we have formal evening dresses, bridesmaid dresses,” Fauls said. “I think that’s one of the coolest things I’ve heard of, helping someone feel loved, and doing that, I think, is one of the best things you can do.” , Aldrich said. Although you can only come and try on these gorgeous dresses by appointment, Wish Upon A Dress will be hosting an event open to the public on June 30 to celebrate this boutique’s one-year anniversary. The organization also recently launched a free gown program for first responders. You can simply show your ID and collect two dresses of your choice. The store is still accepting clothing donations. Appointments are available at wishuponadress.com.

