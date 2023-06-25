Loewes Paris Men’s Fashion Week show dazzles with Anderson’s exquisite craftsmanship

– Advertisement –

– The Loewe show at Paris Fashion Week featured towering fountains that sprayed mist over VIP guests. – The collection, designed by Jonathan Anderson, explored themes of sparkle and elongated form. high and shimmering sequins added a disco energy to the collection.– Anderson transformed ordinary items like blazers and knitwear into action-packed works of art.– The collection featured an understated palette of soft pastels, blues, blacks and of persimmons.– Lynda Benglis’ sculptures, made from materials like bronze and glitter, added an artistic boost to the track.

PARIS (AP) — A glistening mist of water from towering fountains chilled overheated VIP guests at Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe’s show Saturday at Paris Fashion Week.

Its Northern Irish designer, Jonathan Anderson, masterfully translated the essence of sculptor Lynda Benglis’ works into a spring collection that explored themes of radiance and elongated form. It was a fitting showcase of his continued innovation for Loewe and underscored Anderson’s status among the Parisian design elite.

– Advertisement –

Here are some highlights of today’s spring-summer 2024 men’s collections:

ANDERSON REIMAGINES MEN’S CLOTHING WITH ARTISTIC FLASH

Against the backdrop of monumental water-spurting sculptures, Loewe’s last show at Paris Fashion Week was nothing short of a spectacle – and with Anderson at the helm, its traditional menswear was reinvented and reshaped.

High-waisted pants carried a touch of vintage nostalgia, their surreal heights catching attention and distorting perceptions of the human form. Mirroring the glistening sparkle of the surrounding fountains, sequins and crystals added a festive disco-era energy to the collection.

– Advertisement –

Anderson’s flair was evident in deceptively ordinary blazers, coats and knitwear – his cuts transformed seemingly simple items into gestural works of art. A suede tunic with a conjoined handbag created from the same leather tickled the public’s fancy and drew a flurry of camera clicks.

The collection featured an understated palette of soft pastels, blues, blacks and khakis, markedly offset by accessories such as crystal-embellished sunglasses and a crystal hummingbird on a shredded brocade top. A range of oversized shoes and bags added an extra dimension to Anderson’s study of proportions.

The show proved that Anderson’s imaginative leadership at Loewe continues to show off his prowess as an innovator, with a whimsical fusion of artistry and daring.

ART AND FASHION: THE SCULPTURES OF LYNDA BENGLIS

The Loewe’s track was also a stage for works by Lynda Benglis. Three modernist fountains lined the catwalk, introducing an artistic impulse that resonated throughout the parade. The sculptures, made from materials ranging from bronze to glitter, showed Benglis’ skill in redefining the boundaries of conventional sculpture.

From the dramatic form of…

Anderson’s couture expertise wows at Loewe for Paris Men’s Fashion Week

PARIS (AP) — A glistening mist of water from towering fountains chilled overheated VIP guests at Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe’s show Saturday at Paris Fashion Week.

Its Northern Irish designer, Jonathan Anderson, masterfully translated the essence of sculptor Lynda Benglis’ works into a spring collection that explored themes of radiance and elongated form. It was a fitting showcase of his continued innovation for Loewe and underscored Anderson’s status among the Parisian design elite.

Here are some highlights of today’s spring-summer 2024 men’s collections:

Anderson reinvents menswear with artistic brilliance

Against the backdrop of monumental water-spurting sculptures, Loewe’s last show at Paris Fashion Week was nothing short of a spectacle – and with Anderson at the helm, its traditional menswear was reinvented and reshaped.

High-waisted pants carried a touch of vintage nostalgia, their surreal heights catching attention and distorting perceptions of the human form. Mirroring the glistening sparkle of the surrounding fountains, sequins and crystals added a festive disco-era energy to the collection.

Anderson’s flair was evident in deceptively ordinary blazers, coats and knitwear – his cuts transformed seemingly simple items into gestural works of art. A suede tunic with a conjoined handbag created from the same leather tickled the public’s fancy and drew a flurry of camera clicks.

The collection featured an understated palette of soft pastels, blues, blacks and khakis, markedly offset by accessories such as crystal-embellished sunglasses and a crystal hummingbird on a shredded brocade top. A range of oversized shoes and bags added an extra dimension to Anderson’s study of proportions.

The show proved that Anderson’s imaginative leadership at Loewe continues to show off his prowess as an innovator, with a whimsical fusion of artistry and daring.

Art and fashion: the sculptures of Lynda Benglis

The Loewe’s track was also a stage for works by Lynda Benglis. Three modernist fountains lined the catwalk, introducing an artistic impulse that resonated throughout the parade. The sculptures, made from materials ranging from bronze to glitter, showed Benglis’ skill in redefining the boundaries of conventional sculpture.

From the dramatic form of…

Source: register-herald.com