Fashion
Lady Sophie Windsor stuns in yellow dress as she arrives for final day of Royal Ascot
Lady Sophie Windsor looked effortlessly elegant as she arrived for the final day of Royal Ascot with King Charles and Queen Camilla this afternoon.
The 42-year-old mother-of-two wore a bright yellow short-sleeved dress as she followed behind the King and Queen in the second carriage of the motorcade.
The former actress – who played Big Suze on Peep Show – accessorized her dress with a 1960s-inspired cream box hat.
The royal wore her long brown hair and she finished with an ensemble with a pair of sunglasses and pearl earrings.
Meanwhile, her husband, Lord Frederick, looked suitably dapper in a black suit and yellow tie, which perfectly complimented his dress.
Pictured: Sophie Winkleman looked sensational in a short-sleeved yellow dress with a 1960s-style box hat
Lady Sophie Windsor was pictured wearing sunglasses as she arrived with husband Lord Frederick
Lady Sophie and her husband Lord Frederick shared a car with Princess Zahra Aga Khan, who will present a trophy today, and Lady Weatherby, who is the wife of the late Queen’s Ascot representative.
The British Royal Family were present in force at the event this week, with the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Anne, 71, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Beatrice, 33, and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 38, all present.
The Princess of Wales, 41, looked stunning in a scarlet Alexander McQueen dress as she made her way to Ascot yesterday.
During her 70-year reign, Her Late Majesty attended nearly every Royal Ascot festival except last year when she was unable to attend due to mobility issues.
On Thursday, King Charles and Queen Camila both shed tears as they claimed their first-ever win at Ascot.
The royal couple were overwhelmed with emotion as they watched their horse Desert Hero win the King George V race from the royal box, after two defeats.
Throughout the week, Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice and Mike and Zara Tindall were also spotted enjoying the races.
This year organizers have presented a heartwarming collection of photos of the Queen visiting Ascot over the years.
King Charles and Queen Camilla are pictured with Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife Sophie Winkleman at Royal Ascot
The former Peep Show actress wore a yellow button-up midi dress, which she paired with white heels and a circular leather bag
Lady Sophie followed King Charles (pictured removing his Ascot team top hat) as they arrived at Royal Ascot this afternoon
The couple – married since 2009 – were all smiles as they arrived at the royal compound
Lord Frederick wore a yellow striped tie which perfectly matched the color of his wife’s Ascot dress
Pictured: The Queen’s Race Highlights display which was on display at this year’s Ascot
Left: The Queen rides the runways at Royal Ascot in 1960. Right: The Queen with a trophy after her horse Estimate won the Gold Cup on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot in 2013
Pictured: The Queen appeared in high spirits as she arrived at Royal Ascot in June 2021, which would be her last visit to the races
They include a black and white photo of the royal riding the runways in 1960 when she was 34.
The mother-of-four was pictured wearing a headscarf and riding boots as her horse galloped along the track.
The Queen was in an unofficial race with other members of her royal party and ended up finishing fourth.
Moreover, the organizers also selected a photo of the beaming queen at Ladies Day in 2013.
The event proved to be one of the Queen’s most successful Ascots as her horse Estimate won the Gold Cup – making her the first monarch in 200 years to win the prize.
The late royal was pictured beaming in front of her trophy, which was presented to her by her son, Prince Andrew.
The Queen was dressed in one of her signature coat dresses in a pretty shade of purple.
Beneath her jacket, the monarch wore a pretty floral dress – which perfectly complimented the flowers on her hat.
In the image, the Queen wears a three-row pearl necklace – which she also wore at her last Ascot in June 2021.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-12229731/Lady-Sophie-Windsor-stuns-yellow-gown-arrives-final-day-Royal-Ascot.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Billionaire Ray Dalio hails India after meeting PM Modi: On the verge of
- Los Angeles authorities confirm Adam Rich’s cause of death | Hollywood
- Lady Sophie Windsor stuns in yellow dress as she arrives for final day of Royal Ascot
- The Kremlin’s secret weapon may be its biggest threat
- US launches investigation into Ford Explorer recall repairs
- Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan testifies at Netanyahu bribery trial over gifts ‘supply line’
- Useful Training Trip of Vietnam Table Tennis Team in USA
- Explain missing features in Google Pixel Tablet Q&A
- Hairy skin moles could be a cure for baldness, study suggests in mice – NBC Bay Area
- “Like an Earthquake” – A man opens a window to see a three-storey London house collapse
- Biden sticks to ‘Xi a dictator’ remark, says ‘just not something…’
- Trump tells supporters ‘I’m indicted for you’