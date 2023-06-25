Lady Sophie Windsor stuns in yellow dress as she arrives for final day of Royal Ascot

Lady Sophie Windsor looked effortlessly elegant as she arrived for the final day of Royal Ascot with King Charles and Queen Camilla this afternoon.

The 42-year-old mother-of-two wore a bright yellow short-sleeved dress as she followed behind the King and Queen in the second carriage of the motorcade.

The former actress – who played Big Suze on Peep Show – accessorized her dress with a 1960s-inspired cream box hat.

The royal wore her long brown hair and she finished with an ensemble with a pair of sunglasses and pearl earrings.

Meanwhile, her husband, Lord Frederick, looked suitably dapper in a black suit and yellow tie, which perfectly complimented his dress.

Pictured: Sophie Winkleman looked sensational in a short-sleeved yellow dress with a 1960s-style box hat

Lady Sophie Windsor was pictured wearing sunglasses as she arrived with husband Lord Frederick

Lady Sophie and her husband Lord Frederick shared a car with Princess Zahra Aga Khan, who will present a trophy today, and Lady Weatherby, who is the wife of the late Queen’s Ascot representative.

The British Royal Family were present in force at the event this week, with the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Anne, 71, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Beatrice, 33, and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 38, all present.

The Princess of Wales, 41, looked stunning in a scarlet Alexander McQueen dress as she made her way to Ascot yesterday.

During her 70-year reign, Her Late Majesty attended nearly every Royal Ascot festival except last year when she was unable to attend due to mobility issues.

On Thursday, King Charles and Queen Camila both shed tears as they claimed their first-ever win at Ascot.

The royal couple were overwhelmed with emotion as they watched their horse Desert Hero win the King George V race from the royal box, after two defeats.

Throughout the week, Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice and Mike and Zara Tindall were also spotted enjoying the races.

This year organizers have presented a heartwarming collection of photos of the Queen visiting Ascot over the years.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are pictured with Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife Sophie Winkleman at Royal Ascot

The former Peep Show actress wore a yellow button-up midi dress, which she paired with white heels and a circular leather bag

Lady Sophie followed King Charles (pictured removing his Ascot team top hat) as they arrived at Royal Ascot this afternoon

The couple – married since 2009 – were all smiles as they arrived at the royal compound

Lord Frederick wore a yellow striped tie which perfectly matched the color of his wife’s Ascot dress

Pictured: The Queen’s Race Highlights display which was on display at this year’s Ascot

Left: The Queen rides the runways at Royal Ascot in 1960. Right: The Queen with a trophy after her horse Estimate won the Gold Cup on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot in 2013

Pictured: The Queen appeared in high spirits as she arrived at Royal Ascot in June 2021, which would be her last visit to the races

They include a black and white photo of the royal riding the runways in 1960 when she was 34.

The mother-of-four was pictured wearing a headscarf and riding boots as her horse galloped along the track.

The Queen was in an unofficial race with other members of her royal party and ended up finishing fourth.

Moreover, the organizers also selected a photo of the beaming queen at Ladies Day in 2013.

The event proved to be one of the Queen’s most successful Ascots as her horse Estimate won the Gold Cup – making her the first monarch in 200 years to win the prize.

The late royal was pictured beaming in front of her trophy, which was presented to her by her son, Prince Andrew.

The Queen was dressed in one of her signature coat dresses in a pretty shade of purple.

Beneath her jacket, the monarch wore a pretty floral dress – which perfectly complimented the flowers on her hat.

In the image, the Queen wears a three-row pearl necklace – which she also wore at her last Ascot in June 2021.