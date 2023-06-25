Fashion
Loewes Paris Men’s Fashion Week Show Stuns With Andersons Couture Craftsmanship
– Advertisement –
– Loewe’s show at Paris Fashion Week featured a shimmering mist of water from towering fountains to refresh VIP guests. – Designer Jonathan Anderson translated the works of sculptor Lynda Benglis into a spring collection that explored themes of sparkle and elongated form.– Anderson reinvented menswear with shimmering artistry, featuring high-waisted pants, sequins and crystals.– The collection featured Anderson’s innovative tailoring and transformed ordinary items into gestural works of art.– The show highlighted the fusion of art and fashion, with Benglis’ sculptures lining the runway and redefining the boundary conventions of sculpture.
PARIS — A glistening mist of water from towering fountains chilled overheated VIP guests at Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe’s show on Saturday at Paris Fashion Week.
Its Northern Irish designer, Jonathan Anderson, masterfully translated the essence of sculptor Lynda Benglis’ works into a spring collection that explored themes of radiance and elongated form. It was a fitting showcase of his continued innovation for Loewe and underscored Anderson’s status among the Parisian design elite.
– Advertisement –
Here are some highlights of today’s spring-summer 2024 men’s collections:
ANDERSON REIMAGINES MEN’S CLOTHING WITH ARTISTIC FLASH
Against the backdrop of monumental water-spurting sculptures, Loewe’s last show at Paris Fashion Week was nothing short of a spectacle – and with Anderson at the helm, its traditional menswear was reinvented and reshaped.
– Advertisement –
High-waisted pants carried a touch of vintage nostalgia, their surreal heights catching attention and distorting perceptions of the human form. Mirroring the glistening sparkle of the surrounding fountains, sequins and crystals added a festive disco-era energy to the collection.
Anderson’s flair was evident in deceptively ordinary blazers, coats and knitwear – his cuts transformed seemingly simple items into gestural works of art. A suede tunic with a conjoined handbag created from the same leather tickled the public’s fancy and drew a flurry of camera clicks.
The collection featured an understated palette of soft pastels, blues, blacks and khakis, markedly offset by accessories such as crystal-embellished sunglasses and a crystal hummingbird on a shredded brocade top. A range of oversized shoes and bags added an extra dimension to Anderson’s study of proportions.
The show proved that Anderson’s imaginative leadership at Loewe continues to show off his prowess as an innovator, with a whimsical fusion of artistry and daring.
ART AND FASHION: THE SCULPTURES OF LYNDA BENGLIS
The Loewe’s track was also a stage for works by Lynda Benglis. Three modernist fountains lined the catwalk, introducing an artistic impulse that resonated throughout the parade. The sculptures, made from materials ranging from bronze to glitter, showed Benglis’ skill in redefining the boundaries of conventional sculpture.
From the dramatic shape of “Crescendo,” a rolling wave-like sculpture, to the stacked flower shapes of “Bounty, Amber Waves, Fruited Plane,” and the seaweed essence of “Knight Mer,”…
As stated by ABC News, the final show of Paris Fashion Week by Loewe, the Spanish luxury fashion house, was a sight to behold. The show, designed by Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson, featured a spring collection exploring themes of sparkle and elongated form, inspired by the works of sculptor Lynda Benglis.
Anderson’s reimagining of menswear was evident in high-waisted pants that carried a hint of vintage nostalgia. Their surreal heights drew attention and distorted perceptions of the human form. The collection also featured sequins and crystals that added a festive disco-era energy, mirroring the glistening sparkle of the surrounding fountains.
But Anderson’s innovation didn’t stop at the clothes themselves. The cuts of seemingly ordinary blazers, coats and knits have transformed them into works of gestural art. A standout piece was a suede tunic with a conjoined handbag created from the same leather, which captivated audiences and drew a flurry of camera clicks.
The collection’s color palette was understated, with soft pastels, blues, blacks and khakis dominating. However, accessories such as crystal-embellished sunglasses and a crystal hummingbird on a shredded brocade top added drama. Additionally, a range of oversized shoes and bags further underscored Anderson’s study of proportions.
The show not only showcased Anderson’s imaginative leadership at Loewe, but also served as a fusion of artistry and daring. Works by Lynda Benglis, presented on the catwalk, added artistic impetus to the entire parade. Three modernist fountains lined the walkway, crafted from materials ranging from bronze to glitter, showcasing Benglis’ skill in redefining the boundaries of conventional sculpture.
In short, Loewe’s Paris Fashion Week show was a testament to Anderson’s couture expertise and ability to captivate audiences with her innovative designs. The combination of Anderson’s reimagined menswear and Benglis’ sculptures created a whimsical and daring atmosphere that cemented Anderson’s status among the elite of Parisian design.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bollyinside.com/news/fashion-lifestyle/loewes-paris-mens-fashion-week-show-stuns-with-andersons-couture-craftsmanship/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- Loewes Paris Men’s Fashion Week Show Stuns With Andersons Couture Craftsmanship
- 999 line ‘technical defect’ ‘fixed’ after national issue | british news
- Test cricket can thrive if cashed-in countries take less of the ICC revenue share
- “Instigator of the insurrection – Sexual aggressor – Defamer – Charged with thief”
- Billionaire Ray Dalio hails India after meeting PM Modi: On the verge of
- Los Angeles authorities confirm Adam Rich’s cause of death | Hollywood
- Lady Sophie Windsor stuns in yellow dress as she arrives for final day of Royal Ascot
- The Kremlin’s secret weapon may be its biggest threat
- US launches investigation into Ford Explorer recall repairs
- Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan testifies at Netanyahu bribery trial over gifts ‘supply line’
- Useful Training Trip of Vietnam Table Tennis Team in USA
- Explain missing features in Google Pixel Tablet Q&A