7 Celebrity-Approved Outfit Formulas for a Foolproof Wedding Guest Outfit This Summer





You’ve got the invitation, you’ve booked your hotel now, all you have to do is plan what you’re going to wear. Thankfully, celebrities have already provided a slew of sartorial inspiration for wedding guests this summer, from Alexa Chung in a graphic, painterly take on flowers to Elle Fanning in a little black dress and kitten heels. Meanwhile, Emma Appleton, Sofia Richie and Amelia Windsor all advocated for wearing a vibrant block color like fuchsia or tangerine, while Anna Shaffer flew the flag for checks. Below, seven A-list-approved wedding guest outfit formulas and how to recreate them now. Instagram: @alexachung Puffy prints that nod to decor and classic mules Alexa Chung found the perfect look for an English country wedding a Loewe dress with a print inspired by Spanish surrealist painter Maruja Mallos living nature series. Long dress Loewe Maruja Mallo Pretty checks and flat Mary Janes Anna Shaffers’ checked Ganni dress and flat Mary Jane pumps evoke sweet nostalgia. Ganni checked cotton-blend seersucker midi dress The Row Ava Mary Jane Apartments Sophie Richie Timeless tweed and feminine accessories Sofia Richie knows a thing or two about weddings after her incredible celebration at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc earlier this year. Sofia gave a modern twist to tweed in a bright orange hue. Play up feminine fabric with pumps and a top-handle handbag. Huishan Zhang Tulip Frayed Tweed Belted Midi Dress Getty Images A little black dress and little heels Tradition says you can’t wear black to a wedding, but that rule was well and truly dropped in 2023. Elle Fannings pairing of a corseted midi dress with black pumps is an elegant choice. Bottega Veneta Twisted cotton midi dress Manolo Blahnik Maysale 50 suede pumps black A maximalist dress and trendy earrings Australian brand Almais is ideal for weddings. Eva Mendes paired her belted midi dress with a pair of giant hoop earrings. The motto here? More is more. Almais + Lou Benesch Seeker Belted Printed Ramie Shirt Dress & Other Stories Freshwater Pearl Earrings Getty Images A colorful caftan and practical ballet flats Weddings are a fun excuse to dress up, so why not wear a feather-embellished maxi dress, like all i know about love actress Emma Appleton? Taller Marmo has some brilliant options. Taller Marmo – Asymmetric long dress with feather trim Stuart Weitzman Goldie Faux Pearl Embellished Leather Ballet Flats Getty Images Rose from head to toe When you stick to a solid color instead of prints, you can really play with proportions, as Amelia Windsor knows. She recently wore a hot pink look by Hellessy, featuring giant sleeves, an off-the-shoulder neckline and a full skirt. Solace London Elina Rose Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress Kika Vargas Claressa bow-embellished taffeta midi dress

