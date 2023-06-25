Pharrell and Louis Vuitton accused of theft by independent designer





Pharrell Williams has been riding high since his early days with Louis Vuitton, but a new allegation could be about to put a damper on things. On Friday, June 23, a clip began circulating online of indie fashion designer Kellie Ford, in which she claimed the super-producer and Louis Vuitton stole her idea for a bag as part of their latest collection. In a series of posts on TikTok, Ford recalled going viral in 2021 for reusing LV’s signature shopping bag. A few people seem to support Ford’s theft claim, but others have pointed out that Ford was using Louis Vuitton’s image in the first place, possibly affecting its copyright claim. To date, neither Pharrell nor Louis Vuitton have responded to the allegations. Pharrell & Louis Vuitton arrested by independent fashion designer for stealing her ideahttps://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/kKGTL7WhE5 HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 24, 2023 The Neptunes hitmaker was tapped to be the creative director of men’s luxury brands earlier this year. Williams’ recent Paris Fashion Week debut turned heads as she launched her collection with a memorable experience spanning the bridge in front of Louis Vuitton’s headquarters and the LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned Cheval Blanc Hotel. Many stars sat in the front row with JAY-Z, Beyonc, A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Jayden and Willow Smith, LeBron James, Lewis Hamilton, Russell Westbrook and many more. Hov and Pharrell took the stage after the choir and the Clipse-assisted show to perform Give It 2 ​​Me and Frontin collabs, while Jay continued to rock the Parisian crowd with anthems like On to the Next One, Public Service Announcement and N-ggas In Paris, which recently obtained diamond certification. related news Pharrell shows off insane details in his Louis Vuitton ‘Millionaire’ bag June 23, 2023 Before his show, Williams sat down with WWD think about his new position and referred him to his dream job. Every day I have to pinch myself because it’s a date, and I got cast,” Williams said of the job. Pietro saw something, and it touched me, and I honor him every day. He also addressed critics who thought he was unqualified for the esteemed job at Louis Vuitton and highlighted his decorated music career. I didn’t go to Central Saint Martins, but I didn’t go to Juilliard in music either, and I mean, we see how it went, the Grammy winner said. It’s cool. This is a very correct observation. But neither is Vivienne Westwood, right? Tadao Ando was an autodidact. I mean, it’s the GOAT, isn’t it? I just want to express myself.

