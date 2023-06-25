Fashion show invitations have never been so crazy





This is an edition of the Show Notes newsletter, in which Samuel Hine reports from the front row of Europe’s fashion month. Sign up here to get it delivered to your inbox. Later in the evening, several dozen editors, writers, stylists and personalities will engage in a fashion week tradition that takes place each season at the end of the shows. They will return to their hotels, start packing their Rimowa trunks and be faced with the same question: What do I do with all these fashion show invitations? Many runway invitations are simple, a piece of thick card stock printed with venue details and your calligraphic name and seat assignment. But the trend is towards more and more elaborate collectibles. Here’s a sampling of what’s strewn about my hotel room as I write this. A sturdy metal Dior invitation the size and shape of a license plate. Another thick metal plaque from Loewe, with an etching on the back by artist Lynda Benglis, whose towering sculptural fountains dominated the track. (I’ve always wanted to work with her, Jonathan Anderson said after the Saturday show.) A Cornish teapot from her JW Anderson show, which I brought with me from Milan, along with a 3D-printed headband from Prada, which often sends guests souvenirs that tie into the collection. A T-shirt by Marine Serre and a silk eye mask by Wooyoungmi. And then there’s the Louis Vuitton invitation, which is the size of an open coffee table book, and includes a piece of resin stained glass depicting the Pont Neuf, an LV branded pen and a bunch of postcards marked Pas for sale. (Perhaps unsurprisingly, guests end up selling a lot of these things.) This season, versions of this Prada headband were sent to guests with their invitation. Invitations become more and more unique, confirmed identifiers Olivia Singer as we waited for Loewe to start. They are part of another messaging around the shows. The singer told me that when she first started attending fashion week eight years ago, most were pretty standard. But in the years since, his apartment has been filled with ephemera, like one of the 1,200 LV-branded wall clocks that guests received ahead of Virgil Ablohs’ show in January 2020. One of many impressive invitations from the Abloh era, it is a meditation on time, going backwards. This sort of thoughtful thing is so cool, when they do it right, she says. There’s a long history of fashion brands going big to land RSVPs. In 1996, in a nod to heightened security following the terrorist attacks in France the previous year, Herms sent guests Clear Vinyl Kelly Bags. Maison Margiela is known for its creative invitations; over the years, guests received tea bags, ceramic plates, egg cartons, and a flashlight that projected show details. The pandemic has forced just about every brand to think outside the box. As fashion weeks have gone digital, invitations have become a key part of the experience. Loewe sent editors a show in a box, an assemblage of the collection’s looks and themes constructed from paper crafts. Foods that editors could snack on while watching video presentations was a popular theme: Fendi sent monogrammed pasta to guests, Gucci delivered baskets of fresh produce, and Prada imported sweets from the Milans Marchesi bakery. Since the return to live experiences, the invitational arms race has only intensified. Everything we do now needs to be repurposed on social, so people need to give you something cool in hopes you’ll post it, says veteran fashion publicist Gabby Katz. When influencers post unboxing videos of show invites, it’s another hit for the brand.

