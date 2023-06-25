Paul Smith SS24 collection palette for men inspired by Lawrence of Arabia





PARIS, FRANCE — The Paul Smith SS24 collection for men takes a deep dive into the tailoring of the suit. Photo credit: Paul Smith Unveiled on the City of Lights’ Official Men’s Week Calendar, British designer Paul Smith has unveiled his Spring/Summer 2024 collection, which talks about where tailoring ends and suiting begins. Themed The Suit (But Different), the collection is a nod to business attire, with hints of military uniform. Matt Smith, Hael Husani, Ismael Cruz Crdova and other influencers who sat front row on the show. Photo credit: Paul Smith ADVERTISEMENT< position="topx" batched="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1" data-double-progressive=""/> Attending the show were notable guests from actor Matt Smith, Ismael Cruz Crdova, Ben Attal, Hael Husaini, Ryan Prevedel, to Twins Habdan and Milo Manheim. The Nottingham native is known for his dress tailoring skills. Smith is a master of costume, so it’s fascinating for fashion connoisseurs to watch him tackle any part of fashion he’s good at. Delving into his own archives, Smith drew inspiration from the 1970s to the present day. Strong pops of color in Lawrence of Arabia’s color palette. Photo credit: Paul Smith He’s not afraid to put some color in his collections, and a single frame from the film Lawrence of Arabia understandsSandy neutrals, cool blacks, blues, and charcoals tie in with this desert movie theme. But, red is also used in this collection as a focal point in sartorial storytelling. ADVERTISEMENT< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-2" data-double-progressive=""/> It’s a collection that Smith has fun with. As the House details: there are tailored fits in classic suiting fabrics and puffy, exaggerated shapes in lighter casual materials. Fitted briefs made in classic stripes play on its playful side. A Breakfast Suit look gives off a work jacket vibe. And the pajama look includes matching ties. And a Paul Smith collection, whether men’s or women’s, wouldn’t be complete without a tuxedo. He takes on the Canadian tuxedo with a denim trucker jacket and a barrel for jeans, which the house says is an archetypal take on menswear tropes. Smith added fun to the collection, which is reflected in the short jumpsuits. Photo credit: Paul Smith Because it’s a collection for the warmer months, he chose lightweight textiles of striped and striped weaves, slub satin, cotton canvas and textured knits. Smith includes prints in the collection, such as the Life Drawing, his optical illusionand his Morning Light prints. ADVERTISEMENT< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-3" data-double-progressive=""/> As for military-inspired clothing, Smith tackles it in a unique way. It does what the House calls it: military-meets-mod mood. Working in workwear inspiration in military looks, Smith widens the lapel, has placket waists, sewn carpenter-inspired pants and 6-button double-breasted jackets. Sewing is so often taken as such a serious business, but I’ve always been keen to show people how much fun it can be with it, especially now, Smith says in notes. So while this show is a tribute to costume and tailoring as an art and form of craft that requires a tremendous amount of skill and expertise, it is also about restoring humor and joy to smart clothing. You see this in military-inspired uniform looks, as much as in those that nod to traditional workwear. I’ve always been interested in the question, what exactly is a costume?, and I hope this show serves as an answer.

