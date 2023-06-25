Fashion
Kiara Advani at Sunny Leone: Fashion Hits and Misses (June 19-25)
Each week, we offer you an overview of the best and worst looks of our favorite celebrities from the past week. While a few celebrities wowed us with their fashion choices, others made us call the fashion police. Kiara Advani, Sunny Leone, Vaani Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sobhita Dhulipala and more have been spotted this week.
Find out which look we liked and who missed out.
HIT – Kiara Advani
For the promotions of his next film Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kiara Advani looked super chic in an all-white outfit from designer label Jacquemus. She chose the ‘Yauco’ bodysuit from the collection, which gives the appearance of a tucked-in polo shirt. The diva paired it with a white ruffled miniskirt. When it comes to accessories, she went the minimal route and opted for diamond earrings and nude strappy heels. With subtle makeup and her stylishly styled hair, she completed the look.
MISS – Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari usually impresses us with her impeccable style; however, we’re not impressed with her latest look. THE Jubilee The actor wore an oversized black top with wide leg jeans. She paired the look with a black handbag, sunglasses and sneakers. THE loose fit outfit didn’t suit her at all. She could have opted for a more fitted silhouette.
HIT – Sobhita Dhulipala
THE Made in Heaven the actor is always on point with his fashion game. As such, she donned a superb two-tone dress with a white bustier and a black skirt. THE dress featured a long train and a figure-hugging silhouette, which perfectly accentuated her slender figure. She opted for a delicate silver necklace for jewelry. Styling her hair in a natural hairstyle, she sported nude makeup to finish the look.
MISS – Sunny Leone
Recently, sunny leon served back-to-back fashionable looks at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. However, when it last came out, the kennedy the actor sported a rather disappointing outfit. She donned a denim t-shirt dress paired with a scarf, sunglasses, a handbag and nude heels. Her dress was extremely ill-fitting with shabby stitching and could have been styled better.
HIT – Vaani Kapoor
Vaani Kapoor looked simple yet chic in a casual outfit, which included a plain white top with denim jeans. She accessorized the look with sunglasses and white sandals. To keep it make up minimal, she styled her hair in a sleek style. We are absolutely in love with this classic outfit.
MISS – Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora is undoubtedly a fashion icon; however, sometimes she too misses the mark. As such, she was recently spotted out on the town wearing a pastel blue co-ord ensemble with an oversized shirt and baggy pants. She completed the look with a red manicure, a brown handbag, sunglasses and casual shoes. We are disappointed with her latest look!
HIT – Tara Sutaria
The B-City diva knows how to keep her style, whether it’s with her street clothes or her glamorous looks on the red carpet. Recently, she was wandering around town in a casual look, which featured a black tank top and ripped jeans. She styled the outfit with a belt and black heels. As for makeup, she opted for nude tones and styled her hair in a straight cut. This look may be simple but is effortlessly chic.
MISS – Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi completely disappointed us with her latest look. She is seen wearing a green and red print matching set, which includes a short shirt and a thigh-length slit skirt. While we don’t approve of the outfit, her makeup also makes her look washed out!
For more lifestyle news, follow us on instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/fashion-hits-and-misses-celeb-bollywood-actors-kiara-advani-malaika-arora-sunny-leone-sobhita-dhulipala-tara-sutaria-huma-qureshi-aditi-rao-hydari-vaani-kapoor-8681878/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- pm modi: PM Modi gets big Bollywood style greeting from Egyptians; Video of Woman Singing “Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge” Goes Viral
- Princeton University
- Kiara Advani at Sunny Leone: Fashion Hits and Misses (June 19-25)
- Metro Detroit pianist joins prestigious Merola Opera Program – The Oakland Press
- STOCK MARKET OVERVIEW: Investments fall from 20.19 billion naira to 41.98 billion naira
- At the opening of the International African American Museum, a reclaiming of sacred ground for enslaved relatives
- It says the marine certification company has “rejected” OceanGate’s request to certify the Titan
- Xi likely doubts Sino-Russian alliance after Wagner mutiny: Rep. McCaul
- No pass, no pardon for Donald Trump
- Russia Ukraine latest news: Wagner soldiers accuse Yevgeny Prigozhin of stepping down after deal with Putin
- Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan testifies at Netanyahu bribery trial over gifts ‘supply line’
- Isle of Wight Island Games 2023 table tennis team for Guernsey