Kiara Advani at Sunny Leone: Fashion Hits and Misses (June 19-25)

Each week, we offer you an overview of the best and worst looks of our favorite celebrities from the past week. While a few celebrities wowed us with their fashion choices, others made us call the fashion police. Kiara Advani, Sunny Leone, Vaani Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sobhita Dhulipala and more have been spotted this week.

Find out which look we liked and who missed out.

HIT – Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani’s look was a hit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kiara Advani’s look was a hit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

For the promotions of his next film Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kiara Advani looked super chic in an all-white outfit from designer label Jacquemus. She chose the ‘Yauco’ bodysuit from the collection, which gives the appearance of a tucked-in polo shirt. The diva paired it with a white ruffled miniskirt. When it comes to accessories, she went the minimal route and opted for diamond earrings and nude strappy heels. With subtle makeup and her stylishly styled hair, she completed the look.

MISS – Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari’s look was a miss. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aditi Rao Hydari usually impresses us with her impeccable style; however, we’re not impressed with her latest look. THE Jubilee The actor wore an oversized black top with wide leg jeans. She paired the look with a black handbag, sunglasses and sneakers. THE loose fit outfit didn’t suit her at all. She could have opted for a more fitted silhouette.

HIT – Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala’s look was a hit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

THE Made in Heaven the actor is always on point with his fashion game. As such, she donned a superb two-tone dress with a white bustier and a black skirt. THE dress featured a long train and a figure-hugging silhouette, which perfectly accentuated her slender figure. She opted for a delicate silver necklace for jewelry. Styling her hair in a natural hairstyle, she sported nude makeup to finish the look.

MISS – Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone’s look was a miss. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Recently, sunny leon served back-to-back fashionable looks at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. However, when it last came out, the kennedy the actor sported a rather disappointing outfit. She donned a denim t-shirt dress paired with a scarf, sunglasses, a handbag and nude heels. Her dress was extremely ill-fitting with shabby stitching and could have been styled better.

HIT – Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor’s look was a hit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Vaani Kapoor looked simple yet chic in a casual outfit, which included a plain white top with denim jeans. She accessorized the look with sunglasses and white sandals. To keep it make up minimal, she styled her hair in a sleek style. We are absolutely in love with this classic outfit.

MISS – Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora’s look was a miss. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora is undoubtedly a fashion icon; however, sometimes she too misses the mark. As such, she was recently spotted out on the town wearing a pastel blue co-ord ensemble with an oversized shirt and baggy pants. She completed the look with a red manicure, a brown handbag, sunglasses and casual shoes. We are disappointed with her latest look!

HIT – Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria’s look was a hit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The B-City diva knows how to keep her style, whether it’s with her street clothes or her glamorous looks on the red carpet. Recently, she was wandering around town in a casual look, which featured a black tank top and ripped jeans. She styled the outfit with a belt and black heels. As for makeup, she opted for nude tones and styled her hair in a straight cut. This look may be simple but is effortlessly chic.

MISS – Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi’s look was a miss. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Huma Qureshi completely disappointed us with her latest look. She is seen wearing a green and red print matching set, which includes a short shirt and a thigh-length slit skirt. While we don’t approve of the outfit, her makeup also makes her look washed out!

For more lifestyle news, follow us on instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!