I scoured the internet for a wedding guest dress – but now people are saying it’s “inappropriate”

A woman has been accused of trying to ‘upstage the bride’ after scouring the internet for a 420 designer dress to wear to an upcoming wedding.

New York’s Angela Pham first spotted another TikTok designer wearing the vintage Carolina Herrera dress last year.

Earlier this week, the photographer explained in her own video how she “looked everywhere” for the dress – which featured a form-fitting black bodice and voluminous nude-toned skirt.

She said: “I was about to give up and then last week it popped up on The Real Real out of nowhere.”

After ordering it for $535 [420] from the second-hand website, Angela was thrilled to see how the stunning dress fit her when she arrived home.

Pictured: Angela Pham models the vintage Carolina Herrera dress she bought for 420 at The Real Real

Modeling it in her home office, Angela teamed the vintage dress with cream silk Manolo Blahnik heels.

She said, ‘Oh my god, I found the dress! It’s insane.

‘That low rise, someone clearly altered it. I feel very Carrie Bradshaw.

Angela then ended with the video asking if she should keep the designer dress – before admitting she loved it too much to possibly consider giving it back.

After uploading the video, Angela then pinned a question to the top of the comments section – asking her 31,900 followers if it was “appropriate to wear as a wedding guest”.

Although the majority of viewers agreed that Angela should keep the dress, many argued that it would distract from the bride on her big day.

One replied, “If you have to ask [if it’s appropriate]it’s no.

Another added: “Girl you know the answer.”

Angela’s videos have been viewed over 500,000 times – and the majority of people argued that she shouldn’t wear the vintage dress to her friend’s wedding

Meanwhile, a third said, “Your” dream dress! deserves a bigger moment than someone else’s wedding.

‘Keep it for a moment that’s all about YOU!’

“So gorgeous,” wrote a fourth. “But not as a wedding guest.”

In a follow-up video, Angela explained how she also turned to four people in her life for their opinions.

She continued: “My gay best friend said, ‘Yeah [to wearing the dress]. It is fabulous !”

‘My stylist friend said, “Yes, I think that would be good. My traditional Vietnamese mother said, ‘No, you should ask the bride.’

“My recently married friend who just got married said ‘shut up.’

Weighing in on the matter, a fifth reviewer said, “The skirt is so so bridal. The shoes give me married.

A sixth said: ‘The fact that so many people said no is proof that many people at the wedding will feel the same way.’