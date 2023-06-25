Why this in-flight magazine is the fashion industry’s new must-have



Paris, France

CNN

A generation of flyers will remember the name of Air Afrique, the pan-African airline that operated from 1961 to 2002.

In its twilight years, the carrier racked up significant debt and downtown in air travel after the September 11 attacks in New York ultimately bankrupted the company.

But previously, the carrier which was co-owned between the countries of Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Mauritania, Niger, Republic of the Congo and Senegal was known as one of the most renowned in West Africa, not only for its service (the airline flies to cities as far away as New York and Abu Dhabi, and throughout the Europe) but for its reputation as a traveling cultural juggernaut. balafon, its in-flight magazine, would highlight artistic works from across the continent; its canon now stands as an early anthology of modern West African creativity and idealism.

And today the airline and its publication are remembered with a new annual title, appropriately called Air Africa and produced by an artistic collective of the same name. The first issue of the new magazine was launched on Friday during an evening at the Center Pompidou, the famous artistic and cultural complex in Paris, with the support of the Italian fashion brand Bottega Veneta. It aims to elevate the work of a new generation of creatives from across the global African diaspora.

We want to revive the African transcendence that Air Afrique represented, said Lamine Diaoune, the founder and creative director of the Air Afrique collective, in a press release. Our mission is to preserve this heritage, put Air Afrique back in the cultural conversation and build on their example of cultural commitment.

We watched a lot of African films from the 60s, 70s and 80s. In these films, there were a lot of references to the airline, because it was a very strong symbol, explains Djibi Kb, co-founder of the Air Afrique collective and contributor to the new magazine. We also spoke with ex-employees of the airline, and traveled to Abidjan (in Côte d’Ivoire) and Dakar (in Senegal) to interview them. It was super helpful because they had a lot of archives of the moment.

We were born in the 90s or 2000s, so we didn’t know much about it. But it’s really a big part of West African history, so we decided to come together in 2020, the collective’s Kb continued. We did exhibitions, film clubs and talked about the airline and how it helped African artists and African filmmakers. It wasn’t just thefts.

In 2022, the collective set up a sixties-style Africa-focused travel agency at the Kaleidoscope Manifesto Festival in Paris, as an example of how they were able to bring airline history to life and tell it. He caught the attention of the fashion world. Bottega Veneta, which has publicly committed to working with independent print media platforms and has already helped relaunch ENDthe cult magazine that has documented alternative gay culture and sexuality, has come calling.

With our print partnerships, we recognize the craftsmanship, creativity and quiet power of smaller-scale publications that give voice to specific communities, a Bottega Veneta spokesperson said in a statement announcing the launch. of Air Afriques. Each magazine illustrates the quality of design, editorial rigor, clarity and originality of vision.

When Bottega asked us what we wanted to do with the project, we said, the magazine. Right away, said Kb.

Air AfricaThe first issue is a magnificent, lushly colored testimony to yesterday’s and today’s mid- to late-century West Africa and its modern global diaspora. The magazine’s content was overseen by its editor-in-chief, Amandine Nana. (All members of the Air Afrique collective have backgrounds in creative fields; each also has projects outside of the group.) Replications of archive pages from balafons old issues rub shoulders with new work, with carefully woven threads and connections between the two.

What was interesting was creating discussions between the archive (Balafon) and now, Nana said. Evidenced by this, in the new magazine, a photographic report that combines the work of Paul Kodjo, a post-independence Ivorian photographer, with a text by the writer and archivist Marie-Hlne Tusiama, responsible for imagining dialogues that could have existed in the photos, Nana explained. It becomes cinematic.

The visually arresting editorial, called Scnes damour Abidjan, presents a series of black and white compositions of the Ivorian capital in its contemporary emergence, its inhabitants impeccably styled, and energized if they hesitate, somehow by the feeling of being bordering on Something New. Beneath the image of two women standing in front of a dilapidated building from the colonial era, Tusiama imagines one saying: Abidjan is the city of everything that is said and everything that is known.

There’s plenty more to remember: A dimly lit cover, shot by Kb through a nostalgic lens, of French rapper Tiakola. There is an original photo of Pope John Paul II aboard an Air Afrique jet in 1980 during one of the pontiffs’ African tours.

Not to mention the all-new Bottega Veneta campaign images, featuring a capsule collection of limited-edition blankets designed by Franco-Sudanese designer Abdel El Tayeb.

El Tayeb is a member of the Bottega Venetas studio and was commissioned by the brand’s creative director, Matthieu Blazy, to imagine the wool, leather and shearling plaids from the house’s archives. Labeled under his own brand El Tayeb Nation, the blankets have an Afro-futuristic look, but are inspired by the vibrant patterns of traditional clothing worn by El Tayeb’s mother.

Ultimately, says Kb, the main purpose of collectives is to make a conversation. To understand the world we live in today and to draw inspiration from our past, I believe that all points of view are ultimately linked, at some point. So just as travel itself can open up new vistas and enrich a person’s view of the world, an in-flight magazine can.