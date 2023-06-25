Jonathan Anderson’s Couture Expertise Captivates at Loewe for Paris Men’s Fashion Week





A glistening mist of water from towering fountains chilled overheated VIP guests at Spanish luxury fashion house Loewes’ show on Saturday at Paris Fashion Week. Its Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson masterfully translated the essence of sculptor Lynda Benglis’ works into a spring collection that explored themes of radiance and elongated form. It was a fitting showcase of his continued innovation for Loewe and underscored Anderson’s status among the Parisian design elite. Read also :Priyanka Chopra stuns in Valentino pink as she joins Nick Jonas at Paris Fashion Week Here are some highlights of today’s spring-summer 2024 men’s collections: AndresonReimaginesMenswearWithArtisticSparkle Against the backdrop of monumental water-gushing sculptures, Loewes’ final Paris Fashion Week show was nothing short of a spectacle and with Anderson at the helm, traditional menswear was reinvented and reshaped. High-waisted pants carried a touch of vintage nostalgia, their surreal heights catching attention and distorting perceptions of the human form. Mirroring the glistening sparkle of the surrounding fountains, sequins and crystals added a festive disco-era energy to the collection. Anderson’s touch was evident in deceptively ordinary blazers, coats and knitwear. His cuts transformed seemingly simple items into gestural works of art. A suede tunic with a matching handbag created from the same leather tickled the imagination of audiences, including actor Brian Cox, and drew a flurry of camera clicks. The collection featured an understated palette of soft pastels, blues, blacks and khakis, markedly offset by accessories such as crystal-embellished sunglasses and a crystal hummingbird on a shredded brocade top. A range of oversized shoes and bags added an extra dimension to Anderson’s study of proportions. The show proved that Anderson’s imaginative leadership at Loewe continues to show off his prowess as an innovator, with a whimsical fusion of artistry and daring. Art and fashion: LyndaBenglissSculptures The Loewes track has also been a stage for works by Lynda Benglis. Three modernist fountains lined the catwalk, introducing an artistic impulse that resonated throughout the parade. The sculptures, made from materials ranging from bronze to glitter, showed Benglis’ skill in redefining the boundaries of conventional sculpture. From the dramatic shape of Crescendo, a rolling wave-like sculpture, to the stacked flower-like forms of Bounty, Amber Waves, Fruited Plane and the rock seaweed essence of Knight Mer, they elicited a visceral response and a burst of shots. Hermès: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it This spring-summer, under the expert hand of veteran designer Véronique Nichanian, the Hermès men’s show unfolded with an air of cool nonchalance and subtle, sophisticated luxury. The collection offered an inviting range of pastel shades. With a soft palette of shades of steam, light gray, sage and other loose silhouettes, it reflected an airy and comfortable vibe. Oversized bags and sandals with hole patterns contributed to a quirky feel. Soft geometry abounded, manifesting in stripes that danced across T-shirts and coats, making a bold connection to Hermès’ signature openwork designs. Amid the gendered themes that dominate many Parisian haute couture runways, Nichanian has bolstered the classic realm of menswear, instead retaining the timeless elegance that Hermès has been synonymous with since he began his tenure in 1988. Also read: Kiara Advani had us taking notes in a gorgeous white ensemble KidsuperGivesaTheatreTwistonFashion The KidSuper collection was exhibited in a new fusion of fashion and drama. The show was imagined by Colm Dillane, the house’s founder, whose approach to fashion often defies convention. Held at the Théâtre historique de l’Odon, the show was shaped by collaborations with artist Thierry Dreyfus, theater company The Big Funk, choreographer Leo Walk and dance company La Marche Bleue. This unique presentation served to summarize Dillane’s vision in a narrative format. Embodying the distinctive style of KidSupers, the collection was characterized by its use of bright colors, prints and collages. These elements have found their way onto a variety of pieces, from streetwear basics to bespoke Dillanes garments. KidSupers’ latest release continues the brand’s trajectory since entering Paris Fashion Week in 2020. Dillanes’ signature blend of fashion and various art forms was evident, once again confirming its alternative approach and multidisciplinary of the traditional fashion show format.

