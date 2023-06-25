Chinese fashion companies push ESG to drive growth – WWD

Various statistics for the first half of the year indicated that China’s fashion consumer market is facing an uncertain reality. The World Bank, after raising its forecasts for global and Chinese economic growth in early June, said in its economic update on China published in the middle of this month that “China’s GDP is expected to grow by 5.6% in 2023”. Although this is above the government’s 5% target, it is the lowest in decades.

Aiming for a prosperous future in the face of this tougher reality, some Chinese fashion companies have chosen to push progress in environmental, social and corporate governance as the next key winning point for faster development.

In May, China’s consumer price index recorded 0.2% year-on-year growth, but fell 0.2% month-on-month, marking the fourth consecutive month of decline; the producer price index fell 4.6% year-on-year and fell 0.9% month-on-month, marking the second consecutive month of negative growth from month to month. Coupled with fluctuations in the renminbi exchange rate and a 7.5% drop in imports year-on-year, it shows that a series of macroeconomic statistics are down.

The fashion industry, led by apparel companies, also faces the challenge of weaker foreign demand, with textile exports down 14.2% year-on-year and 5.6% month-on-month. Clothing exports, meanwhile, fell 12.2% year-on-year, but rose 3% month-on-month.

With order indices for manufacturing and service industries falling below the boom or bust line, coupled with a large number of layoffs at major tech companies, Chinese economists have called for “stabilizing the economy at any price” in the face of strong sluggish demand. It is precisely in this social context that some Chinese apparel companies are investing more in ESG governance in order to achieve longer-term returns.

In the first half of this year, 19 of the 42 A-share apparel companies took the initiative to publish ESG reports or social responsibility reports. This is a disclosure rate of 45.2%, higher than the overall industry disclosure rate.

In an era of relatively slow development, all parties are looking for a new path in ESG, especially as there is global awareness of the need for standardized disclosure principles.

In the Chinese market, ESG has gained more attention and momentum at the highest level. In late May 2022, the State Council Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, or SASAC, proposed to implement the “new development philosophy” and explore the establishment of a strong ESG system. stating that she would strive for “full coverage”. in the publication of relevant special reports for listed companies by 2023.

In fact, as of June 7, 2023, 1,755 A-listed companies have published their 2022 ESG reports, representing 34.3% of these companies. According to industry classification statistics, banks have the highest disclosure rate of 100%; machinery and equipment has the lowest disclosure rate of 19.2%.

The apparel industry, with a disclosure rate of 45.2%, is mid-range, but its ESG ratings are poor, with 10 ESG ratings of A (including A+, A, A-), representing 23.8%; six B ratings (including B+, B, B-), representing 14.3%, and 26 companies rated C and D, representing 61.9%.

ESG disclosure is considered the “second financial report” of listed companies in terms of the positivity of its disclosure and the value of the content; its meaning has long been different from before. In a context where local businesses are generally short of money, investment and financing become their lifeline. In the current Chinese market, which is promoted by three types of green markets: green certificates trading, green energy trading and carbon emissions trading, a focus on ESG governance can help reduce financing costs and to expand the financing channels available to companies.

On the one hand, ESG disclosure has a direct impact on corporate financing and IPOs. On the other hand, for Chinese companies going overseas, export products may face supply chain issues in the European Union based on the disclosures. In terms of foreign trade, preventing an increase in carbon prices while meeting emission reduction targets is becoming a pressing issue.

Zhong Xiaoyang, partner in charge of ESG sustainable strategy and operations for advisory firm PwC in mainland China, summed it up with his experience advising global fashion companies: “ESG enables brands to gain “added value” and is even considered an important driver for leading innovative breakthroughs in the industry. At the same time, he admitted that Chinese companies are still a bit behind Europe in terms of ESG. Therefore, China will be a huge testing ground for innovative ideas in terms of consumer awareness and product and solution innovation.

More than the performance of financial markets and carbon tariffs on exports, companies are driven to disclose their ESG achievements and objectives due to the growing impact of social responsibility on consumer buying behavior.

As Stephan Sielaff, CEO of fiber maker Lenzing Group, pointed out in an interview with WWD China’s Johannes Neubacher this month, “The consumer is the most important part of the consumption cycle. Without consumer interest, sustainable supply chains and sustainable fashion cannot exist.

In fact, most publicly traded apparel companies that publish ESG reports use research and development and the application of green materials as an important component. For example, the “stretch shirt containing 30% bamboo fibers” launched by Hodo Group is made from fast-growing and self-renewing bamboo fibers, which are integrated with environmentally friendly polymer fibers as more sustainable alternative raw material. Joeone considers cost, environmental impact, product performance, regulatory requirements, best feasible technology and customer needs when selecting green materials.

Even companies above a designated size that are not publicly traded, like K-Boxing, practice ESG, from production to sales and marketing. Their implementation of ESG throughout the entire production chain also encourages their consumers to participate in sustainable fashion and attracts the participation of colleges and universities through collaboration between industry, universities and research institutes. research.

It should be noted that as the only garment company in Shenzhen recognized as one of the “Top 500 Chinese Listed Enterprises in Innovation Index” for two consecutive years, Ellassay Group has hired Dominique Simard as as Sustainable Fashion Director, appointed Digital Human @SaElisa as Sustainable Fashion Ambassador and created the Sustainable Fabric Innovation Lab. With a focus on energy saving and emission reduction, it passed Oeko-Tex STeP certification for its own factories and advocated a circular economy.

In its Spring-Summer 2023 collection, sustainable products from the Ellassay and Laurè brands reached 15% and 18% of storage units respectively. It aims for 95% of 2C and 2B product packaging to be recoverable, reusable or recyclable by 2025.

From the industry as a whole, more and more fashion companies realize the whole life cycle of green design, green raw materials, green manufacturing, green consumption and recycling in extending from manufacturing to both ends through the collaboration of the entire value chain and the synergistic collaboration of the consumer market. The ESG concept is gradually being integrated into their business strategy and daily work.

It is true that the core value of ESG is central to the strategic goal of China’s high-quality development, but for companies, especially fashion companies whose pace of internationalization is faster, the ESG is not just about preparing reports or simply filling out forms by ESG Categories. It is also crucial to align with international standards. As Zhong Xiaoyang mentioned, as the Chinese market is characterized by resource scarcity and management complexity, companies should aim for internationalization and localization, as well as better connection with consumers.

This month, the International Sustainability Standards Board, an organization under the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation, is expected to publish two sustainability standards, namely General Sustainability-Related Financial Disclosure Requirements and Sustainability-Related Disclosures. climate. In the meantime, the EU sustainability reporting standard is expected to be approved and come into force. Previously, guidelines issued by the Global Reporting Initiative and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures were generally applied. This means that from the second half of 2023, Chinese companies may have to comply with new ESG disclosure guidelines.

Going forward, how can ESG governance in China be practiced to incorporate international guidelines? In the process of navigating through the cycle with resilience, ESG practices have become a major strategic choice for companies to seize opportunities and meet challenges in this era filled with systemic changes in economic and social development. At a time when the market is challenged and growth is slowing, ESG can help companies accelerate their development and find a balance between short-term returns and long-term value.

Editor’s note: China Insight is a monthly column by WWD’s sister publication, WWD China, which examines developments in this key market.