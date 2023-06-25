Delighted with men’s fashion models from Dior Men Summer 2024





In Dior Homme Summer 2024 – Spring Summer 2024 (SS24)in stylish and fashionable outfits, brand ambassadors from many countries and regions and many Hollywood male stars attended such as Eunwoo Cha, Apo and Mile, Maluma, Lomon, Thomas Doherty, Will Poulter, Felix Mallard, Adam DiMarco, J Balvin The show marks the 5th anniversary of creative director Kim Jones – one of the most anticipated shows of Paris Men’s Fashion Week The event is one of the events that brings together many male stars around the world – from Europe, America, Asia… Famous Korean K-pop star and actor – Cha Eunwoo is not only a “fashion idol” but also a brand ambassador in Korea. In the bright world of elegant light gray colors, Cha Eunwoo’s costume chooses to coordinate and dress as the embodiment of masculine, modern and distinct beauty. Actor Cha Eunwoo stepped out in front of the media and the public wearing an outfit from the brand’s new collection. Sophisticated and elegant is the see-through shirt that Korean male stars wear indoors. It’s both Eunwoo’s way of living the see-through trend and showcasing the actor’s sophistication. The actor stands out in pleated Bermuda shorts, a gray crop top with a custom lapel collar and modern calf-length leather boots Showing off her luscious skin and making a tasteful fashion statement, Eunwoo creates a look for the hottest outfits for Spring/Summer 2024. The superstar discovered the latest trends in menswear while attending the show Nattawin Wattanagitiphat and Phakphum Romsaithong – Thai stars better known by the nicknames Apo and Mile. In front of the public, young male stars from Southeast Asia in turn brought trendy male outfits to bring something new to the show. The stars accompanying KinnPorsche were officially named brand ambassadors on June 19. For this SS24 show, Apo put a tasteful twist on menswear trends on the front row of the brand’s latest collection. Apo and Mile’s trip to the VIP seats at the Spring/Summer 2024 show marks the duo’s first event since beginning their role as brand ambassadors. Key elements of Apo’s outfit include a monochrome ivory blazer paired with designer pants and a blue and white striped collared shirt. It’s like a way to simulate summer clothes in a formal and elegant way. The fluo green polo shirt, amply buttoned, is the centerpiece of the style. The striking light piece is a radical departure from the neutral style typical of the brand From the outfits of the male stars, it is easy to see that in SS24 BST, the brand has exploited different and eccentric details covering the vibrant tones of summer, combining neon green. in bags, shirts… Different from Apo’s modernity, Mile follows a more classic route Mile chose a tweed jacket, in agreement with the creative direction of Dior. The texture of the shirt adds depth and detail to the minimalist outfit. A loose checked shirt like Apo, Mile embodies summer style without being ostentatious. A subtle detail that makes Mile trendy are the wide-leg pants. Although it has the same color and fabric as Apo’s outfit, Mile’s choice has a different construction. With wide leg pants, Mile is ahead of the trend when he actually shows it, in front of the crowd and the public, at the event he is attending at the moment. With lacing around his blue-patterned shoes, Mile joins Dior with a hot menswear trend: wide-leg pants. Not only Mile, global superstars like Harry Styles have been experimenting with wide leg pants over the past few years and women’s fashion has recently fully embraced this classic style. Men’s wide leg pants are a hot item on the fashion catwalks recently Other international stars were present at the show with elegant and courteous fashion styles which always looked very impressive and attractive. Dior Homme Summer 2024 Not only is it a show worth watching due to the presence of a series of famous stars, but also the introduction of cool clothes – valuable highlights that fashionistas, men and women alike don’t want. must not ignore. . By: Vogue, Envi Media, Elle, Dior

