Can Hunter boots come back from the brink of bankruptcy?





For decades, one fashion accessory was more synonymous with Britain’s most famous music festival, Glastonbury, than any other: Hunter Wellington boots. Paparazzi photographs of Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne and Alexa Chung wearing their Hunters in the early 2000s propelled what were once country life’s favorite functional shoes into cool style statements with broad global appeal. For many, Hunter, which held a Royal Warrant and was established in Edinburgh as the North British Rubber Company in 1856, has become as quintessentially British a brand as afternoon tea, queuing and talking about weather. But this week, days before the start of (unusually sunny) Glastonbury, Hunter was forced to file for administration, the UK’s equivalent of bankruptcy, before its creditors approximately 146 million dollars. Supply chain issues related to the pandemic, Brexit and inflation have all played their part. However, the company has largely blamed the drying up of demand on abnormally warm weather in its biggest market: the United States. Online, however, some customers have also aired their theories about what went wrong. Namely, that relocating Hunters production to China had led to stumbles in quality control, resulting in rubber cracks and soggy toes. Today, prices for tall rain boots start at around $175.

Part of the Hunter magic was that they were built to last, and were therefore also built to be part of your life, lamented Anna Murphy, fashion director of The Times of London, who said she spent earnings from her first job on a pair. They equated to permanence, to being in and out of the earth, and not just any old earth but this particular one.

Similar to brands like Burberry and Barbour, Hunter has capitalized heavily on its British roots as it sought to shed a lackluster reputation and reinvent itself as a 21st century fashion powerhouse. Beyond their more recent adoption on the festival scene, Hunter wellies (as Wellington boots are affectionately known in Britain) were also a long-time mainstay of working farmyards and aristocratic stacks, worn by everyone from Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth to those cleaning the stables. . For all their ever-increasing colors and styles, it was this connection to British life that held such appeal to new customers from Boston to Beijing. In America, there has always been a large group of shoppers fueled by Anglophilia and a fascination with English lifestyle pursuits, especially those of the upper classes, said Daisy Shaw-Ellis, accessories director at Vanity. Fair. People don’t tend to drive through muddy fields in the drizzle for fun in America, they just get in their car and drive. But they also love that quintessential English country aesthetic, and the Hunter Wellington boot is a major symbol of that here. Alasdhair Willis, who is married to fashion designer Stella McCartney, served as creative director of Hunters between 2013 and 2020, and for a time the brand was featured at London Fashion Week. But competition in the high-end wellies sector has also stiffened, with niche brands like Le Chameau and Aigle as well as major fashion players like Prada and Balenciaga gaining ground as the latest signifier. social to trample for connoisseurs. And when the United States experienced some of its hottest and driest winters on record in recent years, sales dropped dramatically.

That said, Hunter now appears to be headed for a lifeline and possible next chapter. A current statement on the company’s website, along with the signature red white and black logo, reads: Let’s create a new experience for you. Sign up below to be notified when we launch! The Hunters intellectual property was sold to Authentic Brands Group and announced earlier this month. An American company, Authentic Brands also owns the rights to other once beleaguered well-known brands like Brooks Brothers in the US and Ted Baker in Britain to license them to partners. Now he thinks he can breathe new life into Hunter. Our business is founded on the principle that there are amazing brands out there that mean a lot to people who have been running on inefficient or broken models for years, and Hunter falls into that camp,” said Nick Woodhouse, chief marketing officer and president of Authentics. But no matter what country you’re in, Hunter is the first name you think of when it comes to the Wellington boot, and it’s so powerful. It is inherently and whimsically British, and we believe there is still enormous, untapped value in exporting this product around the world. A US partner, Marc Fisher, and a European partner, Batra Group, have already been chosen to design and develop shoes and manage wholesale and e-commerce operations in these territories. But if Hunter is no longer owned and based in Britain, can he retain any authentic meaning and value in his story? Hunter is so close to the hearts of so many people and has so many positive associations, from Glastonbury to the late Queen, Mr Woodhouse said. But with all due respect, sometimes Britishness is best done outside of Britain. We are not running away from Great Britain and we have a large office in London. We’re gearing up to bring Hunter, and insights into what it means to be British, to a whole new group of consumers.

