The Best Black Wedding Guest Dresses to Buy This Summer





The best black dresses for wedding guests may seem contradictory, as fashion rules have generally discouraged the wearing of black for weddings. However, in 2023, black dresses for a wedding are an extremely popular trend sweeping the occasions circuit this summer. When it comes to what to wear to a wedding, black dresses are for many the unlikely answer. Once considered a hue to avoid for bridal celebrations, as black dresses have gone from funeral to a sign of elegance, the best black wedding guest dresses have exploded in popularity. Although this dark hue is often more associated with the cooler months, there are plenty of options when it comes to the best summer dresses this season and black dresses are available in a multitude of silhouettes to suit every wedding celebration. coming. So how do you make sure you end up with one of the best wedding guest dresses and not something dark? It’s about keeping it stylish, then adding playful pops of color or metal through your accessories. This will ensure that your outfit is always cheerful, in keeping with the festive mood of the day. Best Black Wedding Guest Dresses If you’re nervous and always wondering, “Can you wear black to a wedding?” the first thing to do is to check the invitation for dress codes and establish what type of wedding it is. For black tie weddings, the best black wedding guest dresses are quite common as per the universal black tie dress code and the same goes for cocktail hour celebrations. For other types of weddings you may want to ask the couple if they are ok with black, but as black dresses for weddings are now commonly accepted this should not be a problem unless you are in very traditional circles. The best dresses for a wedding should be festive, and black dresses add a dose of elegance and glamor to the ceremony. To keep things wedding appropriate, look for ruffled details, embellishments, and flowy fabrics to keep your look romantic despite the darker hue. Maggy London Black Wrap Dress Recommended retail price: $118 / £100.60 | When it comes to wearing a wrap dress, few silhouettes are so universally flattering. Creating a natural hourglass silhouette, this LBD is a minimalist capsule wardrobe dream as it can be dressed up or down for various occasions. For a wedding, try adding a bold necklace and metallic bag. J.Crew Embroidered Dress Recommended retail price: $198 (US only) | Available in main, petite and large ranges, as well as sizes 00 to 24, this dress is one of the best midi dresses for a wedding and beyond. With Broderie Anglaise style trim, this super summery style is perfect for a warm weather summer wedding and will pair beautifully with dressy flats. M&S satin dress with V-neck and tie belt Recommended retail price: $85.99 / £49.50 | This satin v-neck design is a great base layer to create a chic wedding guest ensemble. The classic lightly lined A-line skirt, paired with a waist-cinching sash and flattering V-neckline, can be revisited over and over for a multitude of summer events. Just rotate the shiniest accessories to keep them cool. Recommended retail price: $129.99 / £79.99 | This romantic and feminine dress is one of the best black wedding guest dresses. To add an extra finish, try swapping out the fabric belt for a leather design with a striking buckle to instantly elevate this look. You can even try one of the best designer belts to add an extra fashionable touch. Recommended retail price: $29.90 / £19.99 | How to wear ruffles has been a question on many fashionable minds this summer, as the latest fashion trends have declared this textured look for 2023. This mini dress is ready to party, with a chic asymmetrical neckline that will add curves to a smaller bust and elongate your figure with the shoulder detail. Ever Pretty Chiffon Dress Recommended retail price: $147.98 (US only) | The chiffon immediately makes this dress ready for evening and this plus size wedding guest dress is both elegant and curve-loving. The empire line silhouette gives a high, tapered waist, before the skirt gently skims the stomach, hips and thighs, complete with a low-cut finish, just add heels. Black Cowl Neck Toteme Midi Dress Recommended retail price: $520 / £370 | One of the most versatile black dresses on this list, this chic cowl neck design is one of the best cocktail dresses around, paired with designer heels and a new season clutch, it oozes Stealth Wealth style. After wedding season, slip it into your workwear wardrobe and pair it with a trench coat for fall. Joanna Hope Black Lace Dress Recommended retail price: £165 (UK only) | One of the best plus size dresses, this lace number offers glamour. The lined body, combined with the sheer lace sleeves, provides lightweight upper arm coverage, while the ribbon-style waistband helps pinch you at the waist. In a midi length, the scalloped hem adds a delicious edgy feel. Mac Duggal printed ruffled dress Recommended retail price: $598 (US only) | If you’re looking for a black dress for a black tie function, this stunning tiered tiered dress with a scatter floral print raises the bar for the best black wedding guest dresses. The plunging V-neckline is ideal for framing a bust, while the maxi length makes it ideal for a bridesmaid dress too. Betsey & Adam Ruffle Slit Dress Recommended retail price: $249 / £204.93 | Available up to US size 16, this elegant and flattering dress would be a great option for those looking for the best mother of the bride outfits. With a defined waist to pinch you, soft gathers down the middle to skim your shape, and a vertical ruffle to elongate your frame, this one’s a winner. & Other Stories Baby Doll Dress Recommended retail price: $199 / £135 | A doll dress is a brilliant silhouette for those looking to emphasize the bust area and skim the middle, hips and thighs. With a fitted bodice down to the empire line, this dress features a full skirt and directional puff sleeves for a more vintage aesthetic. It also has pockets, which is not to be liked. Zara black satin dress Recommended retail price: $49.90 / £32.99 | This elegant satin dress has an almost faux cape look, thanks to the cutout cut at the shoulders. With a simple slip shape and fitted waist, this pretty dress has a casual yet sophisticated style, perfect for wedding ceremonies and evenings. Add a bold cocktail ring for a pop of color. Can you wear black to a wedding? While previous wedding guidelines would have ruled black as much as a ban on wearing white as a wedding guest, in 2023 the fashion rulebook has been torn up and black is now very much on the table. list of yeses. Of course, you should always check the invitation for any special requests from the couple and if you’re still unsure, it’s best to message the bridal party and check. Black dresses for a wedding are probably still best suited to occasions with a cocktail party or black tie dress code, with more garden party style affairs still stylistically suited to bright colors and floral prints, but some of the best wedding dresses black summer will always work for these occasions. Overall, you’re looking for black dresses that remain romantic and feminine to pay homage to the event and the happy couple.

