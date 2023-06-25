Christen Harper embarks on shopping for wedding dresses for her upcoming wedding to Jared Goff

The wedding bells are ringing for Christen Harper and Jared Goff, as the model is already starting to prepare for her big day.

The Detroit Lions quarterback and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model have been dating since 2019. After three years, Goff proposed to his girlfriend while they were vacationing with their friends. Since then, the couple has been delighted with the big day.

Harper recently uploaded a TikTok video in which she went in search of her perfect wedding dress for the most memorable day of her life.

Christen Harper hopped on Loho Bride in Los Angeles to search for the most flawless dress. In the video, the swimsuit model showed off the store’s minimalist interior and gave a glimpse of the gorgeous dresses the store contained.

In another TikTok video, Christen chatted with her fans and told them she was excited to be getting ready for her wedding. While talking to her fans, she also went makeup free as she was about to pick out a white dress.

Christen Harper revealed her true feelings about choosing her wedding dress

Harper said that although she has modeled wedding dresses before, it was going to be a surreal experience to choose one for herself. She says:

“It’s really weird, almost. I’m like, is this really happening? I’ve never really seen. I mean, I’ve always seen myself being married and having kids and, like, living this life, but for some reason I just can’t ever imagine my marriage.”

Then she went on to explain that the reason she can’t imagine herself in a white dress is because of the pressure, which in turn leads to nervousness. However, she was grateful to have a wedding planner and called it her “cheat code”.

A planner will facilitate the process, and Harper may need some extra help as she describes herself as a “procrastinating perfectionist”, who will wait until the last minute to complete a task but would like to do it perfectly.

Christen Harper has over a year to choose the dress that suits her. Therefore, she will take her time and enjoy the process of planning and preparing for her dream wedding.

