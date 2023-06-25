Christen Harper embarks on shopping for wedding dresses for her upcoming wedding to Jared Goff
The wedding bells are ringing for Christen Harper and Jared Goff, as the model is already starting to prepare for her big day.
The Detroit Lions quarterback and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model have been dating since 2019. After three years, Goff proposed to his girlfriend while they were vacationing with their friends. Since then, the couple has been delighted with the big day.
Harper recently uploaded a TikTok video in which she went in search of her perfect wedding dress for the most memorable day of her life.
Christen Harper hopped on Loho Bride in Los Angeles to search for the most flawless dress. In the video, the swimsuit model showed off the store’s minimalist interior and gave a glimpse of the gorgeous dresses the store contained.
In another TikTok video, Christen chatted with her fans and told them she was excited to be getting ready for her wedding. While talking to her fans, she also went makeup free as she was about to pick out a white dress.
Christen Harper revealed her true feelings about choosing her wedding dress
Harper said that although she has modeled wedding dresses before, it was going to be a surreal experience to choose one for herself. She says:
“It’s really weird, almost. I’m like, is this really happening? I’ve never really seen. I mean, I’ve always seen myself being married and having kids and, like, living this life, but for some reason I just can’t ever imagine my marriage.”
Then she went on to explain that the reason she can’t imagine herself in a white dress is because of the pressure, which in turn leads to nervousness. However, she was grateful to have a wedding planner and called it her “cheat code”.
A planner will facilitate the process, and Harper may need some extra help as she describes herself as a “procrastinating perfectionist”, who will wait until the last minute to complete a task but would like to do it perfectly.
Christen Harper has over a year to choose the dress that suits her. Therefore, she will take her time and enjoy the process of planning and preparing for her dream wedding.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos