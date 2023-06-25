Nicole Anthony picked out her wedding dress and shares the moment





Big Brother alum Nicole Anthony is getting married to Brian Lefty Fontanez. Nicole and Brian met after he appeared on the BB22 cast, and they’ll soon be walking down the aisle together. The happy couple frequently share photos of themselves on social media, including while preparing for the wedding. Big Brother fans first met Nicole when she joined the cast of BB21. Nicole was a fan favorite as she finished third on BB21, which led to her being invited back for Big Brother: All-Stars 2 (BB22). Subscribe to our newsletter ! While she went home early on BB22, Nicole still has many fans from her time on reality TV. Nicole Anthony chooses her wedding dress “The same way I knew Brian was my person, I knew the dress I chose was the one I had to marry him in,” Nicole wrote in a post about her wedding dress. The post features a video of Nicole trying on dresses while Ellie Goulding sings Still Falling For You in the background. “If you had told me 10…5…even 3 years ago that I was preparing to marry an amazing man, I would have made you laugh and said that it was not possible. And now…with something as simple as a veil triggering me, I get it,” Nicole explained of her excitement. Nicole Anthony is ready to get married In another recent post on her Instagram page, Nicole celebrated her first anniversary as an engaged to Brian. She also noted that they would be getting married in less than a year from that date (May 16). With all his friends from around the Big Brother world, it will be interesting to see who will be there for the big day. A new season of Big Brother CBS has a new season of Big Brother set to begin Wednesday, August 2. The new episode was delayed due to the writers’ strike. CBS needed more fall programming, so the show was pushed back from July. The good news is that Big Brother season 25 has been extended, providing more content for fans to enjoy at home while watching. And Nicole isn’t the only Big Brother alum to get married. BB18 alum Corey Brooks is set to wed his longtime girlfriend, with the couple sharing their news online recently. And Tommy Bracco, another Nicole Anthony BB21 alum, also just got engaged. Big Brother 25 debuts August 2 on CBS.

