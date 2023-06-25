Joseph & James is making waves with its fabulous fabrics and refined presence.





With two collections so far, Page has a vision of an Australian man who wants to look polished and poised, but never temperamental. Seersucker camp shirts, subtly branded t-shirts, trousers cropped at the ankle and with an elegant detail at the waist, a quilted jacket for cooler days; everything is easy and airy. Growth has not been without challenges. I like nice fabrics like organic cotton and linen, says Page. And I think that’s how we stand out by making pieces that last and last because they’re made with the best materials. But minimum order quantities have been a sticking point. Page greets the audience after presenting Joseph & James at the David Jones Indigenous show at Australian Fashion Week 2023. Getty From the beginning, it was difficult, she says. Each manufacturer works differently. Some will say, you have to order a hundred, but they mean a hundred of each color. Some would say you have to order a thousand. As a small business, it is often impossible to place these large orders. Fashion is a tough business to run, she says. There are no fashion yellow pages. Developing fabrics with the factories themselves has been helpful as she can order what she needs. Sometimes, however, she gets what she gets. Most of the time we work with what we have. It forces you to be creative, but that’s a good thing. Page says her designs will last time and time again because they’re made from high-quality fabrics. hairy wink After his fashion week outing and a successful pop-up on Lygon Street in Melbournes Carlton, retail is the logical next step for Joseph & James. Touching and feeling the product is really important, Page says. I received great feedback during our pop-up, which was very nice because no one knew I was the designer. I was just the sales girl, for all they knew. Wholesale is also on the cards. We started as direct sellers, but as we progressed we realized that as a small brand we needed third-party resellers, says Page. We need that amplification, the support that a bigger retailer can give you. Page is aware that her range does not necessarily match what one would expect from a First Nations designer; she does not mind. First Nations artists are often put in a box, she says. Just because I’m a First Nations woman doesn’t mean I have to conceive in any particular way. And just because I conceive a certain way doesn’t mean I don’t diminish my perspective as a First Nations woman either. I take great pride in making things happen. More labels to watch Ikuntji Artists

One of the most promising young brands on the Australian Fashion Week calendar, Ikuntji is an artistic collective. Its limited edition pieces are made in small batches, drawing on the traditions and craftsmanship of the Haasts Bluff (Ikuntji) community in the Northern Territory. Clothe the gaps

Available in ally-friendly (so everyone can wear) and mob-friendly (for native consumers only) versions, it’s an activist-driven social enterprise with proceeds going to Dressing up the Gaps foundation, which aims to improve health outcomes for First Nations communities. The brand made headlines last week with a dress made for Labor Senator Jana Stewart to wear at the Parliamentary Press Gallery Midwinter Ball a one-shoulder design in white printed with Uluru’s statement from the heart and embroidered with the word Yes. You can

Her label may be young, but Kamilaroi volunteer lifeguard David Leslie knows her swimwear, so Gali is definitely one to watch. Launched this year, Galis men’s swimwear and briefs are made with fabric made from 100% recycled PET bottles and feature unique prints by First Nations artists.

