Fashion
Kate Middleton Reportedly Followed This Late Queen Elizabeth Fashion Rule
Looks like Kate Middleton took fashion notes!
Middleton, 41, followed the late Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘rule of fashion number one’ during her recent engagements, per The mirror and it’s a trick that seemed to be quite successful for the former monarch, who died last September at 96.
For the past few months, the Princess of Wales has opted for color-blocked outfits, according to the outlet, as well as bold color choices.
The Queen has been revealed to often dress like this to stand out, her daughter-in-law Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, explained during a 2016 film about royal life, ‘The Queen at 90’.
“She needs to stand out so people can say, I’ve seen the Queen,” the Duchess explained in the film, according to the outlet.
She said that since the crowds were so big when people met the Queen, someone ‘wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen’s hat when she passed by’.
The late monarch even once said, “I can’t wear beige because no one would know who I am,” per The daily beast.
And, on Friday, it appears Middleton enforced the rule as she marked his debut at the 2023 Royal Ascot horse race, wearing a bright red wrap dress by designer Alexander McQueen and a tall hat with matching flower by Philip Treacy.
She also wore a pair of gold dangling earrings and carried a thin clutch.
Earlier this month, at King Charles’ 75th birthday celebrations, known as Trooping the Colour, she wore a shimmering emerald green dress designed by Andrew Gn and a matching tall hat also made by Philip Treacy.
The princess also paid a sweet tribute to the late Princess Diana, pairing the outfit with a pair of stunning sapphire and diamond earrings that once belonged to her.
She had previously worn the earrings at Trooping the Color celebrations for the past few years, debuting them for the first time in 2022.
The Middleton engagement ring, a 12-carat blue sapphire, was also a piece that once belonged to Diana, who tragically died in a high-speed car accident in Paris in 1997.
But although Middleton has recently made a habit of wearing bolder colors at such engagements, a royal expert alleged this month that she “wasn’t always comfortable” with her royal duties.
Middleton married her husband Prince William, 41, in April 2011, but had been dating since their college days at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
I’ve always said about the Princess of Wales that I don’t think she’s always been the strongest communicator, Rebecca English, who is the Royal Editor of the Daily Mailssaid in the publication’s Palace Confidential series.
She added: It’s been a learning curve for her. I don’t think she was always comfortable with it.
However, English noted that Middleton has made progress since starting her role as a royal, particularly during last month’s visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club.
“I could really see it come into its own,” English said. “I was really impressed with her.
And, while speaking with schoolchildren during a May visit to the Chelsea Flower Show in London, she admitted that you have to “work hard” as a royal, after a child asked her what it was like. was that of being a princess.
You have to work hard, Middleton said. But you know the best part of it all is meeting kids like you.
