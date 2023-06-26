Keegan Bradley’s dream of winning The Travelers unfolds in unforgettable ways

CROMWELL – You never know, once a smile is put on a child’s face, what kind of seed might be planted.

Who knew, for example, when Keegan Bradley came from Massachusetts to the TPC River Highlands to see a PGA event for the first time and catch all the glimpses he could of his favorite, David Duvalone of the best in the world in the late 1990s, that the youngster would start working towards a single, specific goal – not just to become a professional golfer, but to win This tournament?

“When I got my PGA Tour card in 2010, the first thought in my mind wasn’t playing the majors, whatever, it was ‘I can come and play in Hartford,'” Bradley said this week.

He had come close in 2019, finishing in a tie for second place, and had six wins, including a major, the 2011 PGA Championship he won as a rookie, but the 37-year-old Bradley, accompanied by his wife and two young sons the entire way, had never won a tournament by taking the lead in the final round. And after opening up a big lead, he started to feel the pressure here, seeming to lose his grip in a blistering win with three bogeys over the final six holes.

“It’s for all the kids in New England who have to sit around all winter playing golf,” Bradley said, after hitting a par 8-foot putt on the 18th hole to ultimately win the Travelers Championship Sunday, raising her arms to acknowledge the large, singing crowd surrounding the green. “I’m so proud to be from this area of ​​New England, it feels like a dream.”

Bradley gave these New England kids lessons in mastering a course, and keeping balance in the intense heat, the game can apply when victory is close enough to sniff, to complete a record tournament with a 68 final round and capture the Travelers and its $3.5 million prize money for first place.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a week where I put it all together like that,” Bradley said. “It’s the best golf I’ve ever played.”

In a “high” field, with 70 of the world’s top 77 golfers, Bradley elevated his game above the rest, finishing a tournament record 23 under par, one shot better than Kenny Perry in 2009.

Patrick Canlay and Zac Blair finished 3 strokes back.

Bradley grew up as a skier in Vermont before focusing on golf as a teenager. his father was a club pro. Then he moved to New Hampshire and Hopkinton, Mass., and played for St. John’s, still close enough to consider the Travellers, as he became known in 2007, his hometown tournament. On Sunday, it had become his garden.

“My first PGA Tour event I’ve been to,” he said. “I came here and saw David Duval play. I remember watching his start time and making sure I got there when he was warming up. The lineup was right here and it was my first real taste of what the PGA Tour was all about.

Bradley, ranked 28th in the world, started the tournament from the course’s 10th hole with five straight birdies on Thursday, finishing the first nine holes at 29.

“Just writing that on your dashboard is pretty cool,” he said.

Then he walked over to his young sons, Logan and Cooper, for hugs. It must have been dad’s week. Off the course, Bradley was able to be “at home”, an unusual thing in life out of a professional golfer’s suitcase, and an advantage that filled him with comfort and confidence from the start.

“I can’t believe this is real,” Bradley said. “I’m so lucky to have them with me this week. They’ve kind of been my lucky charm. They keep me calm and it’s an amazing feeling.

After a 62 first lap, 63 second lap and 64 third lap, Bradley posted one of the lowest 54-hole scores in PGA Tour history , but led Chez Reavie, who beat them here in 2019, by a single stroke before the final. The rest of the world-class field, Rory McIlroy, Cantlay and the others, were scoring well as rain slowed the greens on Saturday, but they were far behind.

McIlroy, who finished 18 under, said the low scores could be a sign that golf technology could overtake TPC. Perhaps the course got too easy for golfers of this caliber, but after making it easy for 66 holes, the pressure made the course much more difficult for Bradley as he closed in on victory No. 7.

Rory McIlroy not thrilled with record scores at Travelers; says the technology has “turned the corner”

“It was really difficult,” he said. “You know, last night I woke up twice dreaming that I was hitting bad shots. I mean, it’s always a really tough week for me. Going through something like that is about as tough as possible.

There was really only one thought for Bradley when he took off at 1:55 p.m. Sunday: keep doing what you’re doing. There would be no wobble. He hit the first tee shot right in the middle, narrowly missed a birdie, but then birdied at numbers 3, 4, 6 and 10 to reach 25 under and open a 5-stroke lead over Blair with seven holes to play. Reavie backed off.

Rain was all over Cromwell, but never fell on the TPC and Bradley’s putter stayed warm. He held it in front of him and bowed before him before giving it back to his younger brother. Then he rolled in an 8-foot-11 for another birdie on No. 12.

Finally, Bradley, under 26, hit again with a bogey, only his second of the entire tournament, after hitting his tee shot into the water on the 13th hole. Then he bogeyed 14, signs of pressure creeping into his body language as Cantlay, a hole ahead, fired in 3 shots. But Cantlay, with two chances to get even closer, bugged 16 and missed a small birdie putt on 17.

The course was packed with fans, foot traffic rivaled Times Square almost everywhere, and New England golf fans enjoyed what Bradley did, especially when he walked to the 18th green. By then he had leveled off, parried the final two holes, setting the score to a week to remember, his wife, Jillian, and sons rushing to join him.

“It was a dream of mine since I was little,” Bradley said. “It’s the moment you think about as a child and dream about. I’ve been blessed in my life to live out some of my dreams, and this was definitely one of them. …Today today is a day i will remember all my life.