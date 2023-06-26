Fashion
Keegan Bradley’s dream of winning The Travelers unfolds in unforgettable ways
CROMWELL – You never know, once a smile is put on a child’s face, what kind of seed might be planted.
Who knew, for example, when Keegan Bradley came from Massachusetts to the TPC River Highlands to see a PGA event for the first time and catch all the glimpses he could of his favorite, David Duvalone of the best in the world in the late 1990s, that the youngster would start working towards a single, specific goal – not just to become a professional golfer, but to win This tournament?
“When I got my PGA Tour card in 2010, the first thought in my mind wasn’t playing the majors, whatever, it was ‘I can come and play in Hartford,'” Bradley said this week.
He had come close in 2019, finishing in a tie for second place, and had six wins, including a major, the 2011 PGA Championship he won as a rookie, but the 37-year-old Bradley, accompanied by his wife and two young sons the entire way, had never won a tournament by taking the lead in the final round. And after opening up a big lead, he started to feel the pressure here, seeming to lose his grip in a blistering win with three bogeys over the final six holes.
“It’s for all the kids in New England who have to sit around all winter playing golf,” Bradley said, after hitting a par 8-foot putt on the 18th hole to ultimately win the Travelers Championship Sunday, raising her arms to acknowledge the large, singing crowd surrounding the green. “I’m so proud to be from this area of New England, it feels like a dream.”
Bradley gave these New England kids lessons in mastering a course, and keeping balance in the intense heat, the game can apply when victory is close enough to sniff, to complete a record tournament with a 68 final round and capture the Travelers and its $3.5 million prize money for first place.
“I don’t think I’ve ever had a week where I put it all together like that,” Bradley said. “It’s the best golf I’ve ever played.”
In a “high” field, with 70 of the world’s top 77 golfers, Bradley elevated his game above the rest, finishing a tournament record 23 under par, one shot better than Kenny Perry in 2009.
Patrick Canlay and Zac Blair finished 3 strokes back.
Bradley grew up as a skier in Vermont before focusing on golf as a teenager. his father was a club pro. Then he moved to New Hampshire and Hopkinton, Mass., and played for St. John’s, still close enough to consider the Travellers, as he became known in 2007, his hometown tournament. On Sunday, it had become his garden.
“My first PGA Tour event I’ve been to,” he said. “I came here and saw David Duval play. I remember watching his start time and making sure I got there when he was warming up. The lineup was right here and it was my first real taste of what the PGA Tour was all about.
Bradley, ranked 28th in the world, started the tournament from the course’s 10th hole with five straight birdies on Thursday, finishing the first nine holes at 29.
“Just writing that on your dashboard is pretty cool,” he said.
Then he walked over to his young sons, Logan and Cooper, for hugs. It must have been dad’s week. Off the course, Bradley was able to be “at home”, an unusual thing in life out of a professional golfer’s suitcase, and an advantage that filled him with comfort and confidence from the start.
“I can’t believe this is real,” Bradley said. “I’m so lucky to have them with me this week. They’ve kind of been my lucky charm. They keep me calm and it’s an amazing feeling.
After a 62 first lap, 63 second lap and 64 third lap, Bradley posted one of the lowest 54-hole scores in PGA Tour history , but led Chez Reavie, who beat them here in 2019, by a single stroke before the final. The rest of the world-class field, Rory McIlroy, Cantlay and the others, were scoring well as rain slowed the greens on Saturday, but they were far behind.
McIlroy, who finished 18 under, said the low scores could be a sign that golf technology could overtake TPC. Perhaps the course got too easy for golfers of this caliber, but after making it easy for 66 holes, the pressure made the course much more difficult for Bradley as he closed in on victory No. 7.
Rory McIlroy not thrilled with record scores at Travelers; says the technology has “turned the corner”
“It was really difficult,” he said. “You know, last night I woke up twice dreaming that I was hitting bad shots. I mean, it’s always a really tough week for me. Going through something like that is about as tough as possible.
There was really only one thought for Bradley when he took off at 1:55 p.m. Sunday: keep doing what you’re doing. There would be no wobble. He hit the first tee shot right in the middle, narrowly missed a birdie, but then birdied at numbers 3, 4, 6 and 10 to reach 25 under and open a 5-stroke lead over Blair with seven holes to play. Reavie backed off.
Rain was all over Cromwell, but never fell on the TPC and Bradley’s putter stayed warm. He held it in front of him and bowed before him before giving it back to his younger brother. Then he rolled in an 8-foot-11 for another birdie on No. 12.
Finally, Bradley, under 26, hit again with a bogey, only his second of the entire tournament, after hitting his tee shot into the water on the 13th hole. Then he bogeyed 14, signs of pressure creeping into his body language as Cantlay, a hole ahead, fired in 3 shots. But Cantlay, with two chances to get even closer, bugged 16 and missed a small birdie putt on 17.
The course was packed with fans, foot traffic rivaled Times Square almost everywhere, and New England golf fans enjoyed what Bradley did, especially when he walked to the 18th green. By then he had leveled off, parried the final two holes, setting the score to a week to remember, his wife, Jillian, and sons rushing to join him.
“It was a dream of mine since I was little,” Bradley said. “It’s the moment you think about as a child and dream about. I’ve been blessed in my life to live out some of my dreams, and this was definitely one of them. …Today today is a day i will remember all my life.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.courant.com/2023/06/25/keegan-bradleys-long-held-dream-of-winning-the-travelers-unfolds-in-unforgettable-fashion/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US Secret Service Knew Wagner’s Prigozhin Was Planning Uprising, Media Says
- Human remains found in mountainous California region where actor Julian Sands disappeared in January
- Cricket Australia steps towards Ashes test victory with England 116-5 chasing 268 | The mighty 790 KFGO
- Keegan Bradley’s dream of winning The Travelers unfolds in unforgettable ways
- The week in depth – and the focus is on mortality
- Rajpal Yadav reveals his first wife died in childbirth aged 20: ‘I carried her body on my shoulders’
- The government has a ‘vital role’ against abortion
- President Jokowi buys sacrificial cattle belonging to residents of Deli Serdang, this weight and this price
- Illuminated Yoga Festival on July 2
- Sutirtha and Ayhika take WTT Contender tournament title in Tunis
- Demi Moore dresses at the Dior Homme show at Paris Men’s Fashion Week – WWD
- Esther Baum, West Hollywood resident for 33 years and senior advisory board member for 28, has died