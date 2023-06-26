The ideal type of sauce to dress the pasta with angel hair





When it comes to toppings for your angel hair dishes, choose the lightest ones first. This can mean small bits of protein (think bacon bits or diced pancetta) or ground meat like chicken. Leafy greens like spinach or kale will keep your bowl light and fluffy, as will jalapenos, peas, and diced capers. Seafood is also a great addition here, which can mean adding scallops, mussels, shrimp, and oysters to your pasta. Try a dish like scampi with prawns and scallops or replace the noodles in spaghetti alle vongole with angel hair. But just because you’re keeping your sauce light doesn’t mean you should completely opt out of heavier blends. The key here is just to make sure your other ingredients don’t completely drown out the pasta. You can also add chunks of sausage and vegetables like broccoli, asparagus and mushrooms, just cook them separately from the sauce, so the overall dish is cool. When you finish with shredded cheese, be sure to use a light hand, but feel free to use lots of herbs and red pepper flakes.

