White Mountaineering Men Spring 2024 – WWD





For White Mountaineering designer Yosuke Aizawa, two timelines collided in his spring collection: the 80s of his youth and the here and now. Although both hold great promise for the future, “the 1980s [had] such a great generation of design. Now it’s so hard [because it’s] all about marketing, merchandising [rather] than the design,” said the Tokyo-based designer. His solution? To combine the past and the future. The show’s opener was marked by the all-black looks that epitomized the kind of clean, forward-looking designs that he believes are the way forward, using the latest performance textiles for, for example, apparel. breathable and lightweight summer outdoor shoes. Deceptively simple at first glance, they were packed with eye-catching details, like sleeves that could unzip at the elbow, or cleverly concealed in-seam pockets, and utilized Aizawa’s flair for layers. Aizawa then dressed these designs in “memorabilia,” also a tongue-in-cheek way of alluding to how designers tend to find their inspirations by collecting images. Here, they ranged from abstract interpretations of his own photographs that looked both pixel art and digital camouflage, to landscapes, but also vintage hues and patterns, like a “paisley” bokeh print. Highlights included relaxed but tailored pants; a dropped-shoulder blazer that showed off her eye for tailoring; a tone-on-tone checked jacket that hid multiple vents; another with multiple square pockets camouflaged by a bottle green checked pattern, and a T-shirt made up of curvilinear bands of stripes. Accessories also for a sandal inspired by traditional Japanese geta but equipped with the pneumatic sole of a sneaker. It was airy lineup that managed to feel both lived in and something you’ll want to live in next summer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/runway/mens-spring-2024/paris/white-mountaineering/review/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos