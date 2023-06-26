BET Awards Fashion Moments of Janet Jackson, Cardi B and more – WWD





For the past 22 years, the BET Awards have honored some of the best and brightest black artists, with awards ranging from music to film to humanitarian acts. With the first BET Awards in 2001, over the years a long list of A-list celebrities have attended the event, including Janet Jackson, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj and many more. Among the most notable nods to receive at the annual awards ceremony is the Lifetime Achievement Award, the last recipient of which was Sean “P. Diddy” Combs in 2022. Busta Rhymes is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award this year. Here’s a look at BET Awards fashion moments over the years. Read on to find out more. 2002 Janet Jackson backstage at the 2002 BET Awards on June 25 in Los Angeles. Getty Images In one of her most memorable looks, Janet Jackson arrived at the 2002 BET Awards in a super cropped sheer blouse and low-rise maxi skirt. Jackson teamed the Y2K look with a silver waist chain, belly ring and detailed white bra. At the BET Awards in 2015, the singer and actress received the Ultimate Icon: Music Dance Visual Award. 2006 Beyoncé at the 2006 BET Awards on June 27 in Los Angeles. Getty Images Beyoncé wore a one-shoulder mini dress with sparkly details to the 2006 BET Awards, where she then performed in a silver two-piece skirt with a ruffled hem. Embracing the 2000s look, Beyoncé paired her mini dress with a matching fingerless glove. 2013 Nicki Minaj at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles. Getty Images for BET Taking an alluring approach to minimalist dress, Nicki Minaj wore a plunging black Roberto Cavalli dress to the 2013 BET Awards. The dress featured slasher-shaped hip cutouts and a long lace skirt. The rapper, who is known for his brightly colored hair, wore a blonde bob with dark roots. That year, Minaj won the BET award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. 2017 Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2017 BET Awards on June 25 in Los Angeles. Getty Images Jada Pinkett Smith wore an Alexandre Vauthier couture gown to the 2017 BET Awards, which featured a stunning high side slit, gold sequins, fabric tie and floor train. She paired the glitzy ensemble with black Christian Louboutin heels. 2021 Cardi B at the 2021 BET Awards on June 27 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for BET Cardi B took the stage at the 2021 BET Awards in a sparkly jumpsuit that announced her second pregnancy with hubby and fellow rapper Offset. The custom jumpsuit was completely covered in jeweled embellishments and included a sheer bodice detail. PHOTOS: 2023 BET Awards red carpet arrivals

