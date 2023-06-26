Connect with us

Latto’s see-through black dress at the 2023 BET Awards

In case we needed any more proof that the nude dress is the hottest celebrity fashion trend this summer, Latto just confirmed the confirmation, strutting the 2023 BET Awards red carpet in a sultry black dress. and transparent. The 24-year-old rapper, nominated in the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and Collaboration categories, brought a welcome dose of drama to the event with her floor-length dress, accented with a thigh-high slit, d a plunging neckline, black stilettos and an ethereal train that floated effortlessly behind her. The musician’s lacy black bra barely peeked through the dress, adding a playful touch to her statement ensemble.

Latto worked with a longtime stylist Hottie Toddy on the look, pairing it with matching silver and black draped jewelry. The musician kept her glam minimal, opting for a classic nude lip, smoky eye design and side-swept beach curls, which added the perfect contrast to her moody dress.

While this year’s BET Awards red carpet was dominated by bare cutouts and metallic color palettes, Latto’s leggy dress managed to stand out from the rest of the attendees and even offered a fun take on the new sensation. from the Internet: the editor-approved nude dress trend. The rapper has never been shy about leaning into more stripped down looks. In her energetic (and recently released) music video “Put It on Da Floor,” also featuring Cardi B, Latto wears a number of crop tops and leggy miniskirts.

Ahead, take a closer look at the details of her see-through dress at the 2023 BET Awards.

Latto at the 2023 BET Awards