Fashion
Stylist Michael Fisher helps make fashion a less intimidating and more empowering space
Michael Fisher is one of Hollywood’s most sought after fashion designers and regularly works his magic on A-list celebrities including Ben Aldridge, Jake Gyllenhaal, Bowen Yang, Oscar Isaac, Lee Pace, Sebastian Stan, Matt Rogers and Hugh Jackman, among others.
In 2022, industry publication Daily Front Row named him Male Stylist of the Year at the 9th Annual Fashion Media Awards.
And while everyone wants their clients to look fabulous, Fisher is on a mission to go beyond the surface using her keen eye and sartorial magic to empower her male clientele to look their best. .
“I always style for the person. I consider them first and foremost,” he said. SaksFifthAvenue.com. “I have to decide how fashionable they are and what they feel comfortable wearing. I care more about making them look and feel confident. I want the person to be seen and punctuated by their gaze.
Combining his vision with his client’s taste, Fisher has created a space where these high profile gentlemen, both gay and straight, feel relaxed enough to experiment with how they look.
Whether it’s Oscar Isaac in a skirt at a Moon Knight screening, Jake Gyllenhaal’s transformation into a style king in a baby pink tux at the Tonys, or Bowen Yang dancing Comme des Garons, Fisher has mastered how to get guys out of their comfort zone without them going viral for all the wrong reasons.
I think I have a good instinct to tap into their DNA, what they feel comfortable in, and then just elevate it and take it forward a bit,” he said of his process for vogue.
In an industry that can be overly obsessed with the superficial and tends to use clothing to present an illusion, Fisher also flipped the fashion script by using it in the most authentic way possible.
He said The Hollywood Reporter, “The biggest challenge for me is not finding clothes that fit the body; it is the garment that matches the personality and makes that personality shine. Talk about an Oprah “aha” moment!
Although now at the top of the style game, Fisher discovered his calling later in life and then struggled to get it off the ground.
After working for 12 years as an archivist for famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, he found himself looking for a change in 2007. At the suggestion of a friend, he decided to try the style, but immediately ran into obstacles. because everyone in the industry said they had to work with female clients to break into the celebrity market. He knew his expertise lay in menswear.
Determined, he persevered until he landed the client who would change the trajectory of his life, Mickey Rourke. The pair worked together during Rourke’s buzz-worthy press campaign for her Oscar-nominated turn in the 2008 film The wrestler. It seemed like fate had brought them together as both were in the midst of career transformations. The rest, as they say, is history.
In her personal life, Fisher is part of an influential fashion couple alongside her fiancé, Michael Maccari, the artistic director of Truth Alone Clothing. Together for nearly 20 years, they have collaborated professionally on various projects, but rarely appear on each other’s Instagram. Fisher primarily uses his social media to promote his clients, except when he advocates for issues such as LGBTQ+ equality, anti-racism, and gun control. Absolutely commendable!
Even though her fashion list includes some of the best in the business, there are still a few queer notables on her wishlist.
“Some dream clients would be Orville Peck, if he ever takes the mask off,” he shared with Fashion week every day. “Also, I would love to work with Elliot Page and Mae Martin.”
We love how Fisher uses her talents to make fashion less intimidating and transform it into a safe space where people can feel comfortable taking risks and showing off a side of themselves they never knew existed. maybe not have. And it’s something that we hope will never go out of style.
See Fisher’s fashion chemistry in action with some of her biggest looks below:
