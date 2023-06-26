Staunton vintage clothing store, Juniper Lane wedding dress new owner

STAUNTON The special part of the vintage is the story it tells, says Breanna Decker, the new owner of Juniper Lane in downtown Staunton.

Decker grew up in Staunton shopping at thrift stores and thrift stores, repurposing pieces in creative and fashionable ways. Rooted in sustainability, Decker wants to make vintage at Juniper Lane fun and accessible. A certified wedding planner, when she took ownership of the vintage and bridal clothing boutique, it was the best of both worlds where she could merge her two passions, sustainability and weddings in one place.

“I always dreamed of opening a type of boutique that had a wedding flair,” Decker said. “My background and my first business is planning weddings and that was the initial connection to the wedding side of the business.”

Since opening, Decker has focused on knowing its customers, what they like, and experimenting with different eras. For the summer, it highlights the 70s.

“When I think of summer, I think of the laid-back flower child of the 1970s. We are preparing collections for that this summer, and then as the seasons change, the different collections will evolve.”

For summer, it’s retro linen and flowers. To add something special to the feature wall dedicated to the 1970s, Decker purchased a few reproduction pieces inspired by outfits and silhouettes from that decade.

Reinventing Juniper Lane

If you’ve ever been to Juniper Lane, the first thing you notice when you step inside is the open feel. Each style is organized into sections that allow customers to see everything at once. Except now, vintage wedding dresses have their own room with enough room to walk around or twirl around in a dress until you find the perfect one.

With a focus on the vintage bride, Decker plans to renovate the space to make the bridal area bigger and feel a little more organized, she says.

“More like a special experience. If we could have it a little more apart in the future, making dates, that’s sort of the goal.”

If you’ve never been to the store before, the vintage boutique specializes in men’s and women’s lifestyle apparel as well as collaborations to bring different looks, styles and fun to the experience, Decker says.

“Last weekend we collaborated with another vintage store that specializes more in streetwear and whose target audience is more male audience. I try to do something at least once a month to highlight other people and make it a little more exciting.”

With the streets closed at weekends, she hopes to make the most of these collaborations and put pieces outside to draw people to the new Juniper Lane. “Restaurants are already doing a great job with this. So why not look into it.”

Since becoming the new owner, Decker says the community has supported and encouraged her as she takes ownership.

“Every day is a new adventure, but it’s super fun and very rewarding to connect with everyone and spend time and energy developing something I’m passionate about.”

Juniper Lane is located at 29 E. Beverley St. in Staunton. JuniperLaneVA.com, 540-490-4945, @JuniperLaneVA. For wedding planning, you can contact Breanna Decker through her company Atlas & Ember at [email protected], 540-294-3379, atlasandember.com.