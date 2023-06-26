Fashion
I found a popular $5 fashion item at a thrift store, but sold it for $135 – it all depended on the brand
A SAVVY thrifty has revealed how he marked down a popular fashion piece for just $5, but then sold it online for another $130.
Savings has the potential to bring a steady supply of cash as a side hustle if you know how to locate in-demand products and then generate a profit from online reselling.
TikToker @KayWayShop has made a name for himself on the social media platform for showing off his valuable thrift finds with impressive resale potential.
In a recent videothe influencer snagged a full designer outfit for just $5.
While the dark fashion piece might not have been anything special, the item actually sold for $135 on Poshmark.
BIG PROFIT
As KayWayShop explains, he and his wife took a business trip to Miami and stopped at a few thrift stores along the way in hopes of finding some cheap finds they could then resell online.
One of the thrift stores had the Todd Snyder blazer, and its amazing price was just $5.
This is a rare find as Todd Snyder branded products have a typical market price of $150 or more whether you’re looking for pants or a shirt.
Todd Snyder is a great brand to watch, says KayWayShop. They make all kinds of men’s clothing, and this is one of those premium brands that hold their resale value.
Throughout his time documenting his thrift-side hustle, TikToker was asked how he ships suits and blazers to maintain their quality for the shopper.
As KayWayShop explains, he must carefully fold the item, keeping the buttons inside as they are the most fragile part of the garment.
Then he puts the suit in a clear plastic bag to keep it in good condition.
After carefully packing the costume in a post office box, he then seals it and affixes the Poshmark label to the top.
KEYS TO ECONOMIC SUCCESS
KayWayShop is by far not the only successful saver when it comes to making a resale profit, but there are some strategies you should follow to increase your chances of uncovering hidden treasure.
First of all, before you go to the store, give yourself a clear objective.
Decide what kind of items you want to buy and stick to the plan.
This can help avoid impulse purchases, and it’s especially useful if you know what a store specializes in, whether it’s art, vintage clothing or iconic records.
You should also check when each local store is restocking.
Most stores will likely be busiest on the weekends, and many popular items may be gone.
Finally, learn to discern quality.
This may take some research, as many stores carry designer brands or vintage items.
Educating yourself about quality materials and specific brands before you buy can help, and you’ll soon be well on your way to making a resale profit.
Another savvy saver found a $7 keepsake that he turned into a $50 profit.
A $4 toy at the thrift store also had a secret value of $125 online.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.the-sun.com/money/8453136/thrifting-find-todd-snyder-suit/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Vladimir Putin could survive with elite support, says former Australian intelligence analyst Kyle Wilson
- President Jokowi prays Eid al-Adha in Yogyakarta
- US Coast Guard Opens Marine Board of Inquiry into Deadly Underwater Implosion
- Biden’s top Hollywood adviser on age: Lean like Harrison Ford and Mick Jagger
- I found a popular $5 fashion item at a thrift store, but sold it for $135 – it all depended on the brand
- Chromebook X’ and ‘Chromebook Plus’ could be the next big thing in Google’s ChromeOS
- The Best Meme Piece To Buy In 2023 Hollywood X PEPE $ HXPE
- It’s not just about how many runs you score: ex-voter explains why Sarfaraz Khan is not picked for WI tests
- ‘Putin is shaken’: Ret. General Wagner on the consequences of the rebellion
- 3.2 magnitude earthquake reported near Springs | News
- Egypt hands Indias Modi top honor as ties improve
- Weekly Deals: Best Smartphone Deals in UK, Germany, Italy, US & India