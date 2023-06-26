I found a popular $5 fashion item at a thrift store, but sold it for $135 – it all depended on the brand

A SAVVY thrifty has revealed how he marked down a popular fashion piece for just $5, but then sold it online for another $130.

Savings has the potential to bring a steady supply of cash as a side hustle if you know how to locate in-demand products and then generate a profit from online reselling.

1 TikToker @KayWayShop found a $5 designer suit at his local thrift store Credit: TikTok/@kaywayshop

TikToker @KayWayShop has made a name for himself on the social media platform for showing off his valuable thrift finds with impressive resale potential.

In a recent videothe influencer snagged a full designer outfit for just $5.

While the dark fashion piece might not have been anything special, the item actually sold for $135 on Poshmark.

BIG PROFIT

As KayWayShop explains, he and his wife took a business trip to Miami and stopped at a few thrift stores along the way in hopes of finding some cheap finds they could then resell online.

One of the thrift stores had the Todd Snyder blazer, and its amazing price was just $5.

This is a rare find as Todd Snyder branded products have a typical market price of $150 or more whether you’re looking for pants or a shirt.

Todd Snyder is a great brand to watch, says KayWayShop. They make all kinds of men’s clothing, and this is one of those premium brands that hold their resale value.

Throughout his time documenting his thrift-side hustle, TikToker was asked how he ships suits and blazers to maintain their quality for the shopper.

As KayWayShop explains, he must carefully fold the item, keeping the buttons inside as they are the most fragile part of the garment.

Then he puts the suit in a clear plastic bag to keep it in good condition.

After carefully packing the costume in a post office box, he then seals it and affixes the Poshmark label to the top.

KEYS TO ECONOMIC SUCCESS

KayWayShop is by far not the only successful saver when it comes to making a resale profit, but there are some strategies you should follow to increase your chances of uncovering hidden treasure.

First of all, before you go to the store, give yourself a clear objective.

Decide what kind of items you want to buy and stick to the plan.

This can help avoid impulse purchases, and it’s especially useful if you know what a store specializes in, whether it’s art, vintage clothing or iconic records.

You should also check when each local store is restocking.

Most stores will likely be busiest on the weekends, and many popular items may be gone.

Finally, learn to discern quality.

This may take some research, as many stores carry designer brands or vintage items.

Educating yourself about quality materials and specific brands before you buy can help, and you’ll soon be well on your way to making a resale profit.

Another savvy saver found a $7 keepsake that he turned into a $50 profit.

A $4 toy at the thrift store also had a secret value of $125 online.