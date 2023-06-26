Li-Ning Spring/Summer 2024 Paris Fashion Week





Back to Paris Fashion Week, Accompaniement presented its Spring/Summer 2024 collection at the city’s iconic Center Pompidou. Alongside its powerhouse parade, the sports-focused label crafted a multi-faceted experience combining a video installation, Kung Fu dance, as well as a live performance by Offset. Titled MY-VERSE, the collection showcased Li-Nings’ vision of high-end streetwear for men and women, which also served to redefine the labels’ archetypes and aesthetics. As a result, you can find a version of yourself via Lis adopts stereotypes, which range from skater, gamer, and athlete to cool kid via a throwback lens. The character assortment was channeled through a range of styles, ranging from tech jackets, nylon raincoats, dresses, cargo pants, and hoodies. A mix of vibrant hues and muted tones permeated the entire collection, with a focus on orange, verdant green, warm gray and monochrome, as well as star patterns and urban prints. The shoes followed the overall tone and color schemes of MY-VERSE while perfectly demonstrating Li-Nings prowess in creating innovative, technical and streamlined designs. Highlighted styles come in the form of inflatable Titan FLow shoes, minimalist Kungfu Yang sneakers, as well as Feidian CRC runners, the latest iteration of the brand’s flagship runners. Collaborating with Chinese artist Oscar Wang for the show’s theme, the Li-Nings Spring/Summer 2024 show played on Wang’s signature approach by blurring the lines between physical and digital. From silhouettes of traditional Chinese vases to gourd-inspired shapes, the scene featured a series of surreal doorways from which models would emerge while sporting a look that matched the theme of its respective portals. Founder Li-Ning said that after three decades, we are excited to take our intrinsic understanding of the athlete’s body and fuse it with a deeply and uniquely Chinese aesthetic, attitude and sense of style, but intended to all. We want to define the space where sport and imagination intersect, with a lively approach and unparalleled quality. In other fashion week news, Loewe dazzles with glitter for Spring/Summer 2024.

