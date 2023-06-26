The best Omega watches for men you can buy right now

Omega watches have been one of the most established and consistent watchmakers in the industry for over a century. From their inception in 1848, they operated under various monikers until finally landing on Omega in 1903. Three decades later, they became the official timekeepers of the Olympic Games in 1931 and have held that position ever since, making them the one of the biggest and greatest. most trusted names in all of fine watchmaking.

With 170 years of making watches for men and women, Omega has created dozens of models for you to choose from if you want to invest in a classic timepiece. Here is a list of some of the best men’s watches Omega has to offer.

Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional

When you talk about the best Omega watches or luxury watches for men in general, the conversation must include this influential Omega piece. The Moonwatch is the only watch ever certified by NASA for all manned space missions and extravehicular activities since 1965. With options ranging from $5,000 to $50,000, there’s something for almost every budget. And for a watch that’s been part of all six moon landings, an investment in a piece of America’s spirit of exploration will always be a bargain.

Omega Seamaster Diver 300 Edition 007

1993′ golden eye saw Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond introduce the Omega Diver 300, with a striking blue dial that gave one of the her best outfits (a nautical hit of sartorial shine) a bit more pizzazz. Since then, Omega has appeared nine times on the wrist of the super spy, including this magnificent piece of cinematic history that kept Daniel Craig on time on his last 007 outing in no time to die. The black dial and copper accents give it a versatile look, while the mesh strap allows for maximum comfort and style. Like all of Omega’s other watches, this one is tough enough for even 007 to trust.

Omega Seamaster Ultra Deep Planet Ocean 6000M

Ok, sure, you’ve been to the moon six times. Big problem, the space is empty, right? How hard can that be? Omega rose to the challenge of surpassing the highest humans ever reached by swinging entirely in the opposite direction and going as deep as humans can go. In 2019, the Seamaster Ultra Deep Planet Ocean 6000M beat Rolex by a few meters to get to the bottom of the Mariana Trench. This bad boy can go up to 6000 meters in the deepest parts of the planet and can withstand up to 22 tons of pressure. There are no other Swiss watch brands that can claim to reach the highest and lowest points of human exploration – only Omega.

Omega Constellation Globemaster Annual Calendar

Omega has found a way to keep time on the moon, at the bottom of the ocean and among the stars with the Constellation collection. With the Annual Calendar line, they added 12 months around the dial and an additional hand that changes instantly with the month. Now that you only have to adjust the month once a year to make sure it’s set, it’s one less thing to worry about while you find your place among the stars.

Omega Seamaster Railmaster

Since the days of the Wild West, the train schedule has been one of the most crucial schedules we have had to adhere to as a developed society. Whether transporting presidents, cargo or passengers across the expanse of the country, being on time was always essential. In 1957, Omega decided to help them do this by creating a revolutionary timepiece capable of withstanding the magnetic fields of marshalling yards. Enter one of the most stylish and practical watches on the list, the Railmaster. It features a two-tone gray textile strap that combines elegance and functional sturdiness like an orchestra conductor.

Omega De Ville Tourbillon

The coup de grace that sets Omega apart from other watch brands is this master success in watchmaking. The first hand-wound central tourbillon movement to be certified as a Master Chronometer, this watch can replace any other watch in your collection. And you won’t even miss the others. While most people will stop at the hefty six-figure price tag of this wearable piece of art, those lucky enough to afford it will never want to take it off their wrist.

Whether it’s walking on the moon, soaring among the stars, diving the depths of the ocean, or traversing the Earth as a British super spy, Omega watches have been on our side. As a trusted partner to some of the most influential and essential explorers of our time, they know what it’s like to be a pioneer in timekeeping discovery and accuracy.

A timekeeper at the Olympics and NASA, few brands have a more illustrious history than this Swiss brand, and they don’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. If you are ready to invest in a watch that will stay with you forever, this is the brand for you. If you only want the best of the best, this list will get you one. The only thing left is to choose whether you will head to the outer reaches of space or the depths of the ocean…decisions, decisions.

