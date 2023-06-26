Fashion
How to reach the fashion jet-setters – on a budget
Think a wardrobe full of the latest clothes from the world’s top international designers is the only reserve of the jet-set elite?
If the latest High Streets collabs are to be believed, it might be time to rethink that.
This summer, High Street favorites such as Mango and & Other Stories, alongside lesser-known budget brands, have launched collections in collaboration with some of the best luxury fashion houses under the radar around the world.
The result? A democratization of international haute couture, and just in time for summer, whether or not you spend it traveling the world.
An international wardrobe with no airline miles or foreign currency required? Yes please.
Greek designer Mary Katrantzou has teamed up with Lipsy to create an exclusive line of clothing available through Next. Robe, 52, next door. co.uk
Marie Katrantzou x Lipsia
Nicknamed the queen of printing, the Greek designer Mary Katrantzou seeks in her creations to create a symbiosis between the world of digital technology and traditional craftsmanship.
Through her collaboration with Lipsy, her digitally created print artworks themselves due to their opulence and detailing are now available on an exclusive range of apparel available for sale through the Next retail chain.
Traditional flowers are reimagined in surreal shapes perfect for the modern wedding guest.
A Mary Katrantzou dress at Harrods will set you back over £1,000, while her Next designs start at £52. And the prints are almost identical in their intricacy.
The Jacket x La Redoute
The favorite brand of all Spaniards, La Veste, has teamed up with La Redoute. Jacket, 145, and trousers, 120, laredoute. co.uk
Want to get in on the action of all the girls’ favorite brands in Spanish fashion without paying hefty import duties?
Shirt, 120, laredoute.co.uk
Look no further than La Veste, which has collaborated with La Redoute – Frances’ answer to Next – on a super chic summer collection.
Founded in 2018 by the ultimate cool girl duo, stylist Blanca Miro and designer Maria de la Orden La Veste has developed a cult following among Spain’s classiest women.
Inspired by vintage, La Vestes’ collab with La Redoute includes sailor-collar shirts, a cherry-red collarless jacket and cropped pantsuit that Jackie O might have worn, as well as Twiggy-style mini dresses.
Welcome to the 60s, continental style.
Simon Miller x Mango
Los Angeles-based brand Simon Miller has collaborated with favorite Mango. Swimsuit, 59.99; pants, 79.99; and sunglasses, 89.99, mango.com
In a fashion landscape dominated by brands adhering to the minimalist aesthetic of understated luxury, LA-based label Simon Miller is a welcome antidote.
A playful aesthetic bold enough to be exciting yet timeless enough to be worn for many years to come, Simon Miller is a Mod’s paradise.
Bag, 59.99, mango.com
Retro silhouettes and bright colors abound, and the brand’s collaboration with Mango stays true to that identity.
Refreshingly, the brand hasn’t compromised on responsible fabrics in its collaboration with a retail giant – many pieces are made from recycled and natural materials.
One dress will cost you 89.99 – a bit compared to the 475 dresses currently in Millers main collection.
Design, affordability and ethics? A rare union.
Rio x Szane Farm
Founded as a market stall in Rio in 1997, Farm Rio has since become one of Brazil’s most recognizable brands, stocked in the world’s most luxurious fashion stores, including Liberty and Net-A-Porter.
And now, Brazilian haute couture has been democratized thanks to the French intermediate brand Sezane, known for its urban and bohemian aesthetic.
Sezane’s signature feminine and wearable shapes combine with the riot of colors and prints synonymous with Farm Rio to create a collection that makes on-trend fashion accessible.
Our favourite? The Mara dress (175). Looking like a popsicle has never been so chic.
Rather minimalist? The collection includes jewelry for those looking to dabble in exhibitionism.
Sindiso Khumalo x & other stories
Cape Town-based architect-turned-designer Sindiso Khumalo and & Other Stories have teamed up to create a fantastic range of summer clothing. Midi dress, 95 years, stories.com
Embroidery and structure are central to the designs of Cape Town-based architect-turned-designer Sindiso Khumalos, and her collaboration with & Other Stories is no exception.
Expect plenty of smocking, hooks and ruffles, with dresses from this collab costing under £100 – a bargain over those in her collection, which can set you back up to £590.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-12232023/How-join-fashions-jet-setters-budget.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
