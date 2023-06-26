Saudi Arabia unveils plans to develop fashion manufacturing sector – WWD

In its first ‘State of Fashion in Saudi Arabia’ report, the Saudi Fashion Commission presented a vision to develop a comprehensive fashion ecosystem over the next 10 years, with a shift towards high-quality development and manufacturing. of more local products as a key pillar for the growth of the sector. Can “Made in Saudi Arabia” be sold? The commission is betting big that it will.

Saudi Arabia imports more than $7 billion worth of fashion products a year, according to data provided by the fashion commission. Making “even a small fraction of that amount” would open up significant opportunities for the local value chain, said Burak Çakmak, the commission’s chief executive.

Çakmak, who was previously dean of fashion at Parsons School of Design in New York, heads the Saudi Fashion Commission, which is responsible for enabling the development of the industry.

“We need to develop the industry technical back-end as the retail front-end develops. This includes everything from the materials we produce here and how circular and sustainable they are, to the products we design, develop and even manufacture here,” Çakmak said.

The kingdom’s attempt to rapidly increase capacity over the next decade represents an opportunity for manufacturers, logistics providers and specialized machinery suppliers around the world. According to the report, bringing back even 20% of fashion imports could generate an additional $1.3 billion in local manufacturing sales. The commission is courting foreign direct investors to support this growing consumer demand. Fashion, which is an integral part of Saudi Arabia’s cultural economy, is part of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud’s ambitious Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy away from oil.

“We are starting from scratch to create this,” Çakmak told WWD. “While it has its challenges, it is also an opportunity. A real advantage of the Saudi fashion industry, being so new, is that we have the opportunity to do things differently and be more sustainable.

The absence of large-scale legacy manufacturing operations, combined with young, tech-savvy designers, is the ideal environment for the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. “We are investing heavily in innovation in the kingdom. The main areas of focus for us are sustainable hardware solutions, from recycled materials to other alternative products,” he said.

The fashion commission deepens the science of advanced materials, leveraging the kingdom’s expertise in the global petrochemical sector to create parallel opportunities for synthetic fibers and the production of related yarns and fabrics, as well as for dyeing and printing operations. They support the establishment of a research center on sustainable materials at the Science and Technology Center of King Abdulaziz University. The long-term goal, Çakmak said, is to make materials more sustainable, not just for the benefit of Saudi Arabia, but potentially for the rest of the world.

Regional fashion could account for up to 30% of the ready-to-wear market by 2025, according to the report. Modest wear continues to be a key driver in the regional fashion industry. “The vision is to imagine, create and develop a full range of fashion products in Saudi Arabia,” Çakmak said.

Already, a one-of-a-kind product development studio will open by the end of 2023 in Riyadh. Supported by the commission, the space is equipped with the latest cutting-edge technology, including 3D knitting and laser cutting machines. The production space will allow designers to produce prototypes and samples to accelerate market entry.

“Designers have not been able to access the full fashion value chain, meaning there have been few opportunities to turn creativity into actual fashion products,” Çakmak said. “Rapid response manufacturing would serve the burgeoning local design scene that is struggling to manufacture given the long production times and large minimum purchase orders for factories in Europe and China.”

Manufacturing will offer local consumers the right combination of quality, agility and price to make them less dependent on international imports and more eager to buy locally made garments. The commission is also setting up a content development studio, to launch next month, which will include photo studios and content editors to help develop brand stories.

“We hope to draw international attention to what is happening in Saudi Arabia. International partnerships and investments will be an important factor in our success,” Çakmak said.