Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s Genderless Megabrand, Sacai, KidSuper at PFW

KidSuper, Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Sacai watch Paris Men’s Fashion Week, Spring 24. Mike Vitelli, Gregory Avenel, Getty

During the last weekend of Paris Men’s Fashion Week, three very different brands presented inspirational retail collections.

Ludovic de Saint-Sernin

Breathtaking, bewitching and ultra-refined, Ludovic de Saint-Sernin is well on its way to creating a genderless mega-brand that caters to a new generation of luxury consumers.

The show opened with a series of swishy mermaid skirts with more structured leather corsets, followed by separates where open-front shirts or bras were paired with sleek silk pants, flippy skirts or boxers. while the asymmetrical draping of the toga takes on Saint Sernins’ signature nude dresses plus the plunge of the front dresses with Swarovski crystal mesh skirts like raised fisherman’s nets rising up the back.

The collection was an exercise in refining its codes and in defining and expanding the visual lexicon of the Ludovic de Saint Sernin brand.

Speaking backstage after his show in the courtyard of the National Archives Museum which closed Paris Men’s Fashion Week, the designer said he considered the collection a reset. I started on this day six years ago, off schedule and I think it’s the epitome of the LdSS universe. It represents ideas of beauty and sensuality and love and freedom and daring to be yourself.

The silhouettes were fluid yet beautifully constructed. He said when he was researching cuts, he thought about creating an engaging silhouette for someone else when they see you.

The starting point was the story of a beautiful summer romance and he explained how the memoir of Patti Smith just children which documents Smith’s relationship with artist Robert Mapplethorpe, changed her life. It taught me to dare to be myself and not be afraid to be who you are in this life, to embrace it.

I look at my collections like a book; they are very autobiographical, he added. The book in question featured in the runway, protruding from a logoed crystal mesh messenger bag that, with lace-up shoulder straps, was new accessories that built on the success of the low-cut tote bag it had launched during its January fashion show.

The jewelry, made in collaboration with artist friend Diego Villarreal Vagujhelyi, included courtship cuffs and brass knuckles rings cast in raw white brass in the imprints of a gesture of how you hold your hands if you meet someone and you’re a little shy, he said, demonstrating clasping his hands in front of him or holding a wrist. It is a memory of all these positions.

De Saint Sernin, who parted ways with Ann Demeulemeester after barely a season at the helm, has also proven beyond doubt that he doesn’t need the platform of a big house to legitimize his own name or enhance their profile.

Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Paris Men’s Fashion Week, Spring ’24. Gregoire Avenel

Sacai

Best known for her assembled fabrics, Sacais Chitose Abe turned her attention to movement, fusing punk with that of the more positive surf culture.

The Know Future slogan emblazoned on a t-shirt was a reworking of the punk-esque nihilism that permeated the collection. As the Sacai designer said backstage after the show on Sunday afternoon, “It’s not a future”, he says there is something (good to come) in the future and that we should look at it positively.

Patterns came in the form of exaggerated plant motifs executed as prints or glued onto contrasting fabrics while its usually understated color palette was punctuated with positivity-inducing primary shades.

A dynamic Klein meets Style not com blue, matching the pantone style cover of the latest edition of A magazine Abe organized but she said it was coincidence because the collection was designed long before the collaboration. She happens to have an affinity with the shadow.

Another major inspiration behind the collection was the uniform. I thought back to when I wore a school uniform and tricked it into making it more individual, Abe said.

The uniform idea also extended to workwear as she wanted to show how uniforms can be interpreted in different ways. The French workwear-born moleskin of the 1940s featured the aforementioned floral appliqué, while his brand’s ongoing relationship with American workwear-inspired label Carhartt also expanded this idea of ​​tying together different fabrics.

From behind, many Carhartt pieces look more like conventional suits, she explained of the brand’s signature duck fabric that’s been fused with more refined tailoring.

The surfer idea came to fruition through these Hawaiian shirts that meet workwear, chunky intarsia knits, made to look like terry cloth, and necklaces that combined more beach beads with beads, a trope also used by Pharrell Williams in his first fashion show for Louis Vuitton.

As so often in fashion, there was a collective spirit in the air this season. Kim Jones also borrowed from the punk movement. But just like Abe, he gave it a twist, merging Mohawk-style beanies with more feminine fascinators.

Sacai, Paris Men’s Fashion Week, spring 24. Getty

KidSuper

A few weeks ago, Meta unveiled its #itsyourworld campaign to show how Reels ads can help businesses promote themselves.

Colm Dillanes KidSuper was one of the featured brands and took advantage of the spot to preview the fisherman’s net suit (yes, the collective mindset was at play here too) which appeared in his Paris Mens Fashion show Week Saturday night, sponsored by Meta.

Dillane has also created an augmented reality smartphone doodlescape filter where her KidSuper illustrations can be layered over IRL backdrops. It was accessible via a QR code which was included in the program given to the guests.

Taking place in Paris Théâtre de LOdon, the show, entitled How to find an idea took the form of a play written by and performed by Dillane himself, which was divided into a series of stagings.

While likely a nod to the Metas Reels concept, the idea has also inspired the collage print effects incorporated into Dillanes’ artwork and has played out in streetwear and fashion. sewing.

In a witty observation on the notion of original ideas, return to the show title for more details, the collection also pasted a few tropes from other Paris Fashion Week designers with costumes borrowing from the effect. phantom used by Jonathan Anderson in his Loewe womenswear collection from last season.

Coming just the day after Anderson sent paw-inspired shoes on his Loewe show, which may or may not have been a nod to Maison Margielas’ famous split toe, Tabis Dillane is getting his money’s worth.

Elsewhere, a plaster skirt with a disembodied nose and lips was a nod to Schiaparelli-style surrealism while a briefcase carrying a suit and tie was to be a reference to the work of designer Thom Browne.

I never got good advice from someone who didn’t take a risk,” Dillane said after the show. He was never afraid to settle down either and during a skit in which he was seemingly invisible to his fellow actors, he shouted: Can’t you see me? The response was deadpan: Well, if you had gotten that full-time job at Louis Vuitton

Last season, Dillane was a guest designer for LVMH’s Fall 23 Men’s show before Pharrell Williams was appointed as creative director. The spot led many to wonder if the role should go to the designer of KidSuper.

It’s typical of Dillane to address the elephant in the room. His show notes summed it up. I think life is full of obstacles and I encounter them… Obstacles are pleasant. The show was definitely that.

KidSuper, Paris Men’s Fashion Week, Spring 24. Mike Vitelli

