The Mindful Fashion Circular Design Award will celebrate circular solutions in fashion





There is a collective desire for real and transformative change that permeates the local fashion industry, and with innovations and systems of circular solutions that design or reuse potential waste seen as the future of fashion and gaining field, it’s an exciting time. Sisters and co-founders of the Gattung Foundation Angela (left) and Theresa Gattung. Photo / Babiche Martens The ambitious and hopeful initiative aims to inspire and support designers to reinvent their approach and use of textiles, and recognizes exceptional work, highlighted by both industry knowledge and mtauranga Mori and holistic and regenerative indigenous practices. Notably, prizes are location-based, with participants tasked with creating circular solutions to local and regional textile waste. The design file (which you can find in detail here) asks participants to design and create a wearable garment using textile waste classified as pre- or post-consumer waste, including non-wearable garments, from Aotearoa, alongside a life cycle plan for garments, by exploring and sourcing from their region. Registration is open to individuals or groups (all participants must be over 16 and New Zealand citizens or permanent residents) and the registration fee is $40 or $25 for students. Up to 10 finalists will be selected and invited to attend the awards event, each receiving prizes worth $2,500, including invaluable mentorship and exposure. Additionally, there are three major awards: Creative Excellence, Innovation with Business Potential, and Emerging Talent, with winners receiving prizes worth $7,500. The prize pool totals an impressive $40,000 (contributed by the Gattung Foundation and prizes from other sponsors and partners). The awards will be judged by respected industry figures: entrepreneur and philanthropist Theresa Gattung, Untouched World Founder and CEO Peri Drysdale, Viva Creative and Fashion Director Dan Ahwa, stylist and Viva contributor Chloe Hill, Maungarongo textile artist Ron Te Kawa and Emily Miller. Sharma, co-founder of Mindful Fashion and managing director of Ruby and Liam. Memoirs of Ron Te Kawa. Photo / Hohua Robate Kurene Mindful Fashion hopes the awards program will re-energize a cohort of design talent, while inspiring wider change, shifting attitudes and, most importantly, sharing knowledge. The goal of our Circular Design Award is to inspire Kiwi creatives to reinvent the way clothing is designed, manufactured and distributed to keep these precious resources in use, says Jacinta FitzGerald, Managing Director of Mindful Fashion. Every year, millions of tons of clothing are produced, worn and thrown away, more than 85% of which does not end up in recycling or circular systems. New Zealanders create our fair share of waste 220,000 tonnes of textile waste every year in fact, but it doesn’t have to be like this. Textiles can be reused, recycled and a circular economy offers a sustainable and waste minimizing alternative to sourcing virgin materials and the (well documented) environmental and social issues this system can cause. We are excited to provide a platform for innovation away from current wasteful systems, says FitzGerald, and the organization hopes to create a prosperous future for our local industry. Viva is proud to be the media partner of the Mindful Fashion Circular Design Award, and we look forward to sharing more information about the initiative with our readers in the coming months. Nominations close July 14, with finalists selected November 24 and awards scheduled for December.

