Fashion
Innovative fashion brands take up the GFA Designer Challenge to create more responsible products
Copenhagen, Denmark, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On the eve of World Fashion Summit, Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) unveiled global fashion brands PUMA and Hill Road answers to the GFA Designer Challenge 2023. The GFA Designer Challenge, presented by Smileys, is an initiative that follows exceptional creative directors and their sustainable design processes from original idea to final product: blending style and ingenuity into supercharged solutions. Two compelling new videos showcasing the journeys of PUMA designers and the hill road came out today.
Less than one percent of textile waste is recycled into new fibers suitable for the fashion industry, representing a loss of more than $100 billion value of materials each year1. Most textile waste is landfilled, recycled or incinerated. Heiko Desensglobal creative director of PUMAin partnership with Nicole McLaughlin, to creatively find solutions to the challenge of reducing supply chain waste through the recycling of cut materials. The challenge ‘Sweep the factory floor ‘ covers McLaughlin’s New York studio and PUMA headquarters in Bavaria, Germany to show the creatives at work.
Meanwhile, Hillary Taymour, creative director of the hill road formed an alliance with CIRCULOSIS from award-winning textile recycling company, Renewcell, which offers a new material made by recycling cotton from used clothing and production waste. With at least two-thirds of a brand’s environmental footprint attributed to its choice of raw materials, fabrics such as CIRCULOSE offer an alternative to high-impact fossil fuel-based virgin materials. The material was produced by the Beste fabric factory. The video ‘Reinventing the use of materials for bags’ follows Hillary Taymour in new York as she tackles the challenge surrounding materials, bringing solution-driven insights from the CIRCULOSE team at Sundsvall, Sweden. Taymour uses this innovative material to reinvent a handbag with vibrant prints and colors that would not have been possible with leather.
This year’s Designer Challenge is brought to you by Smiley – the company behind the Smiley brand and the Future Positive Creative Fund, designed to support and mentor game-changing designers on their creative journey. GFA and Smiley share the intention to generate a positive impact by encouraging and supporting creative talent.
The GFA Designer Challenges with PUMA and the hill road will be showcased at the leading fashion sustainability forum, Global Fashion Summit: Copenhagen Edition on June 27-28 in an interactive showcase. Continuing the impact of the GFA Designer Challenge, a third film that follows Julius JuulGlobal Creative Director of the Scandinavian brand HELIOT EMILMTwill also be released September 2023.
Federica MarchioniCEO, Global Fashion Agenda, says: “With the environmental impact of a garment largely determined in its design phase, design decisions have the power to significantly influence resource use, purchase and usage behavior. Our GFA Designer Challenge is therefore intended to merge talented creatives with promising innovations and we are honored to have the support of key partners to make this year’s challenge even more impactful.”
Nicolas Loufrani, Chief Engagement Officer, Smiley, says: “As a licensed brand, we need to find creative ways to engage with our stakeholders and gain their support to join our Future Positive initiative. The designer challenge is perfectly in line with our goals and values, it resonates with the creative leaders we partner with and I was super excited when the team at global fashion agenda asked us to be part of the project.”
Heiko DesensGlobal Creative Director of PUMA Group, says: “Participating in the GFA Designer Challenge is a great platform to share our ‘sweep the factory’ concept and receive honest feedback. Most importantly, it’s an opportunity to inspire others to be bold in finding solutions to waste. We have found this challenge to be unpredictable, yet invigorating, resulting in unique designs. At PUMA, we constantly strive to do better through collaboration, which is essential in pushing the boundaries of innovation. We are excited to build on what we started with Nicole McLaughlin and looking forward to sharing the journey. There’s only one forever, let’s make it better.”
Nicole McLaughlin said: “Designer Challenge is important in pushing the boundaries of design and sharing challenges seamlessly. There are struggles and challenges, but we are learning, applying and doing better.”
Hillary Taymour, artistic director of the hill roadsaid: “Through sustainable fashion, we are restoring a world where beauty meets responsibility. Each product becomes a testament to our commitment to creating a better future for generations to come. I am thrilled to be teaming up with the GFA to work on a such a special project.”
Watch the collaboration between PUMA and Nicole McLaughlin here and Collina Strada and CIRCULOSE here.
- Global Fashion Program (2021). Scaling circularity.
- Global Fashion Agenda and Boston Consulting Group (2017). Pulse of the fashion industry.
|
