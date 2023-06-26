Connect with us

Fashion

Essence Festival 2023: Overview of Experiences | Events

Essence Festival 2023: Overview of Experiences | Events

 


While big-name artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Missy Elliott and Lauryn Hill rock Caesars Superdome, there’s plenty more of the Essence Festival of Culture taking place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The festival hosts unique experiences dedicated to beauty, health, fashion, business and other topics impacting black culture, especially black women with speakers, vendors, panels, workshops and more in the convention center.

Below is a summary of this year’s experiences. All experiences are free and run from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 30 through July 2 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, unless otherwise noted. Registration for general admission in person is required via essence.com. Many lineup details have yet to be announced, so look for the latest information on the festivals website and the Essence Fest app.

Essence Festival of Culture 2023 celebrates black women, music and 50 years of hip-hop

The events take place Thursday, June 29 through Monday, July 3 at Caesars Superdome, the Convention Center and other locations.

Afropunk BLKTOPIA and Krewe Ball

arts, culture and Afropunk news platform spotlights radical black creatives working in alternative music genres, film, fashion, books and the arts. They also organize music and art festivals in Brooklyn, Miami, Bahia, Brazil and other cities. At Essence, Afropunk will host BLKTOPIA, a daily immersive experience at the convention center, as well as Krewe Ball, a nightly party series featuring secret performances and celebrity DJ sets on June 29, June 30 and July 2 at the Joy Theater. Tickets for the Krewe Ball are $25 general admission and $80 VIP.

BeautyCon: EFOC Edition

Founded in 2012, BeautyCon is a platform focused on the beauty, fashion, and lifestyle communities, and before the pandemic hit, it hosted grassroots conventions around these topics in Los Angeles and New York. Essence Ventures acquired BeautyCon in 2021 and is relaunching the in-person beauty convention later this year in Los Angeles. But first, they’re hosting a pre-debut experience at Essence Fest featuring leading voices in the beauty industry, especially those advocating for black beauty and self-care. House of Tulip co-director Mariah Moore, actor and model Amiyah Scott and celebrity hairstylist Tater Pazon are part of this year’s lineup.

Essence Authors

The festival welcomes authors for daily book readings, interviews and signings. Among this year’s authors are Sierra Tribble, Clarence Haynes, Debra Lee, Van Garret, Derrick Young and Kim Johnson. The experience is powered by Mahogany booksan independent bookstore specializing in books by writers of African origin.







Essence Empowerment Seminar

Sabrina Fox and Phoebe Smith-Hinton check out clothes at the convention center during the 2018 Essence Festival.


Photo by Brett Duke/The Times-Picayune


Community corner

The community corner of the festival features tables and information booths from organizations focused on black economic empowerment, civil rights and activism.

family day

Essence Hosts a family party 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, July 3 at Armstrong Park featuring New Orleans musicians, entertainers, food vendors including seafood, and children’s activities. This year’s lineup includes Big Freedia, The Soul Rebels, Flagboy Giz, Pell, Tonya Boyd-Cannon, The Original Pinettes Brass Band, Reup Reedy, Raj Smoove and Sheba Songz.

Essence Film Festival

The film festival inside the festival will feature screenings, live script readings, panel discussions, workshops for filmmakers and more. Film festival specific tickets and schedule will be released soon via essence.com.

Food and wine festival

Essence launched its Eats: Food & Wine Festival last year to showcase chefs, restaurants and dishes connecting the African diaspora, from New Orleans Creole cuisine to Caribbean dishes and African specialties. The experience is back with food-focused events and black-owned wine and spirits, but the list of attendees has yet to be announced.







essence saturday day Essence Fest 2016 Speakers

Audience members take cellphone photos during the 2016 Essence Fest Empowerment Sessions.


Photo by Dinah Rogers/The Times-Picayune


Get lifted

Essence brings a small church to the festivities and celebrates the gospel tradition in a city where the black church is the cornerstone of so many musician foundations with a gospel celebration, starting at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 2, at the convention center.

In his zone: the experience of men

As a publication and through its Culture Festival, Essence has always been and remains focused on black women. But last year, the festival launched In His Zone, an experience supporting black men with vendors, speakers and panels focusing on everything from finance and sports to menswear, healthcare and clothing. grooming.

gasoline stadium

Center Stage at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center will feature interviews, keynote addresses and special presentations from Black movers. This year’s lineup includes Kimberle Crenshaw, Dr. Eric D. Griggs, Kid ‘N Play and Briana Myles Morales. There will also be performances by artists like $leazy EZ, Justin Garner and RKHTY.







NO.harris.070322.011.jpg

Vice President Kamala Harris returns to the Essence Festival of Culture to participate in the Global Black Economic Forum.


Photo by Scott Threlkeld/The Times-Picayune


wellness house

This part of the festival will include exercise and movement classes as well as vendors and sessions focusing on mental, body and spiritual health. The lineup includes Get Well With Elle, Alice Benjamin, Dr. Robin B. and Tarah Hines.

World Black Economic Forum

As an organization, the World Black Economic Forum is focused on removing economic barriers facing the Black community through policy advocacy, business education, and leadership development. Each year, GBEF also hosts a summit during Essence Fest with CEOs, entrepreneurs, policy makers and activists. Among this year’s attendees will be Vice President Kamala Harris, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, United Nations Ambassador (and Louisiana native) Linda Thomas-Greenfield, and EPA Administrator Michael Regan. For the schedule of events, see gbef.com or the Essence app.

GU Creators House and Kickback

Girls United is Essences platform for young black women, featuring content created by Gen Z for Gen Z. At Essence Fest, GU will host Creators House at The Sugar Mill across from the convention center, where young creatives can network, collaborate and learn from some of the biggest influencers. And on Friday and Saturday nights, The Sugar Mill will host the GU Kickback after-party. Tickets for the GU Kickback are $25 general and $80 VIP.

SOKO MRKT and SOKO NO.LA

Giving space to black and women-owned businesses has always been a key part of Essence Fest. The SOKO MRKT (formerly Essence Marketplace) will feature businesses selling everything from clothing, handmade jewelry and accessories to visual arts and unique products.

There will also be a unique SOKO NO.LA area to be held from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. from June 30 to July 2 in the Hilton hotel parking lot with approximately 50 New Orleans-area retail vendors and eight vendors from food. Retail vendors include a master jeweler and a goldsmith, and there are works of art from a gallery owned by black women, children’s books, vinyl records and more for sale. There will also be tables from the New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce and other organizations.

